Global Corrugated Plastic Board Market Analysis 2018-2023 and Forecast 2024-2030: Escalating Preference for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Driving Demand

The global corrugated plastic board market is expected to reach an estimated $3.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are escalating preference for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, rising e-commerce sector, and broadening use of corrugated plastic boards in advertising and signage.



The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the graphic arts and signage, packaging and storage, agriculture, automotive, and building & construction applications. This study includes a forecast for the global corrugated plastic board by type, application, and region.



Corrugated Plastic Board Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Polypropylene Type

Polyethylene Type

Others

Corrugated Plastic Board Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Graphic Arts and Signage

Packaging and Storage

Agriculture

Automotive

Building & Construction

Others

Corrugated Plastic Board Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Corrugated Plastic Board Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies corrugated plastic board companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the corrugated plastic board companies profiled in this report include:

Coroplast

Northern Ireland Plastics

SIMONA

Primex Plastics

Sangeeta

Karton

Tah Hsin Industrial

Distriplast

DS Smith

Zibo Kelida Plastic

Corrugated Plastic Board Market Insights

By type, Polypropylene is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to its widespread usage in many different applications, such as consumer product packaging and plastic parts for different industries.

Within this market, building and construction is expected to witness the higher growth due to substantial usage of corrugated plastic board in this sector given to their lightweight, durable, and versatile nature.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Features of the Global Corrugated Plastic Board Market

Market Size Estimates: Corrugated plastic board market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Corrugated plastic board market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Corrugated plastic board market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, and regions for the corrugated plastic board market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the corrugated plastic board market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

