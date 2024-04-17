X-Ray Security Screening Market Report 2024: Global Analysis and Forecast (2018-2030) Featuring Thales, Smiths Detection, NEC, Teledyne FLIR, and Burker

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-Ray Security Screening Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global x-ray security screening market is expected to reach an estimated $6.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rapid expansion of air travel, escalating cross-border illicit goods smuggling, and rising incidents of terrorist attacks.



The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the transit, commercial, and government markets. This study includes a forecast for the global x-ray security screening by application, end use, and region.



X-Ray Security Screening Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

People Screening

Product Screening

X-Ray Security Screening Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Transit

Commercial

Government

Others

X-Ray Security Screening Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of X-Ray Security Screening Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies x-ray security screening companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the x-ray security screening companies profiled in this report include:

Thales

Smiths Detection

NEC

Teledyne FLIR

Burker

Analogic

OSI Systems

Leidos

Aware

Kromek

X-Ray Security Screening Market Insights

Product screening will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its rising usage in airports to avoid risk of criminal activities such as drug trafficking.

Within this market, government will remain the largest segment due to extensive use of security screenings by law enforcement and government organizations to enhance security.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing public expenditures towards enhancing the infrastructure of public safety and security to counter threats like illegal immigration and terrorism in the region.

Features of the Global X-Ray Security Screening Market

Market Size Estimates: X-ray security screening market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: X-ray security screening market size by application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: X-ray security screening market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications, end uses, and regions for the x-ray security screening market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the x-ray security screening market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

