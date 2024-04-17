The Global Market for Microelectronics and Nanoelectronics 2024-2035: Market Sizing, Emerging Trends, Key Drivers and Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Micro- and Nanoelectronics 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Micro- and nanoelectronics refer to the study, design, and fabrication of electronic devices and systems at the micro- and nanoscale levels. These fields encompass a wide range of technologies and applications, leveraging the unique properties and behaviours of materials and structures at these scale levels. Microelectronics deals with the development of electronic devices and components with dimensions ranging from a few micrometers (10^-6 meters) to a few millimeters. It includes the design and manufacture of integrated circuits (ICs), microprocessors, microcontrollers, and other microscale electronic devices. Nanoelectronics focuses on the manipulation and exploitation of materials, devices, and systems at the nanoscale level, typically ranging from 1 to 100 nanometers (10^-9 meters).

This field explores the unique physical, chemical, and electrical properties that emerge at the nanoscale, enabling the creation of novel electronic devices and systems with enhanced performance, efficiency, and functionality. Ongoing miniaturization combined with performance improvements and increasing functionality as well as the integration of novel materials, radically new device concepts and new applications are pushing technological limits further and further. As such, micro- and nanoelectronics is the key and enabling technology for innovation in all areas of life. Megatrends such as artificial intelligence or the metaverse as well as critical infrastructures such as power plants or telecommunications networks, are heavily dependent on micro- and nanoelectronics.

Micro- and nanoelectronics are driving innovations across industries, from consumer electronics and computing to healthcare, energy, and advanced manufacturing. This in-depth market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global micro- and nanoelectronics landscape, including market sizing, emerging trends, key drivers and opportunities, competitive landscape, and future outlook.

The report includes a detailed introduction to micro- and nanoelectronics, covering definitions, importance, applications, and major market segments such as consumer electronics, computing, communications, automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, energy, industrial automation, Internet of Things (IoT), and optoelectronics.

A core focus is on the device technology driving micro- and nanoelectronics innovations, including transistors (FinFETs, Gate-All-Around FETs, Tunnel FETs, Carbon Nanotube FETs), integrated circuits, MEMS devices, nanoelectronic structures (carbon nanotubes, graphene, quantum dots), optoelectronic devices (LEDs, lasers, photodetectors), and energy storage/conversion devices. Market sizing and forecasts are provided for each device type through 2035.

The report also covers the electronic circuits and architectures powering today's systems, examining analog and mixed-signal circuits, microprocessors/microcontrollers, FPGAs, ASICs, System-on-Chip designs, memory architectures (DRAM, SRAM, emerging non-volatile), and advanced interconnects/packaging technologies like 3D ICs, chiplets, fan-outs, and silicon interposers. Again, comprehensive market data is included.

Emerging technologies like spintronics, molecular electronics, neuromorphic computing, and 3D printed electronics are analyzed regarding their current status, applications, key players, and future potential.

The market analysis section covers key trends, applications, and market forecasts across industries:

Consumer Electronics (smartphones, wearables, home appliances)

Computing and Data Storage

Communications

Automotive Electronics (ADAS, displays, sensors)

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare and Biomedical (imaging, biosensors, wearables, implantables)

Energy and Power (solar cells, energy harvesting, power management)

Industrial Automation

IoT (smart home, cities, sensor networks)

Optoelectronics (displays, lighting, photonics)

Sustainable Electronics

Smart Packaging Electronics

Over 1,100 company profiles are included, covering start-ups to industry leaders across devices, circuits, packaging, end-use applications, and enabling technologies. Companies profiled include 3DSEMI,AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Aspinity, BeFC, C3 Nano, Canatu, CHASM,ChipMOS, Chiral Nano, Efficient Computer, Electroninks,Elephantech,Eliyan Corporation, e-peas Semiconductors, Heraeus Epurio, Inkron Oy (Nagase),Innatera Nanosystems, Lotus Microsystems, Lumotive, Lux Semiconductors,MICLEDI Microdisplays, Neurophos,Ookuma Diamond Device, Oriole Networks, Point2 Technology, Pragmatic Semiconductor, Printoptix, PVNanoCell,SiFive, Silicon Box, SK hynix,SynSense, tacterion GmbH, Tactotek,Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), TopoLogic, TracXon, Voltera, Wise Integration, Xymox Technologies, Inc. and Ynvisible.

With insights into the latest market developments, disruptive technologies, competitive strategies, and opportunities across applications, this report is an invaluable resource for companies, investors, and professionals navigating the dynamic micro- and nanoelectronics space.



Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Definition of Micro- and Nanoelectronics

2.2 The evolution of electronics

2.3 Market segments

2.3.1 Consumer Electronics

2.3.2 Computing and Data Storage

2.3.3 Communications

2.3.4 Automotive Electronics

2.3.5 Aerospace and Defense

2.3.6 Healthcare and Biomedical

2.3.7 Energy and Power

2.3.8 Industrial Automation

2.3.9 Internet of Things (IoT)

2.3.10 Optoelectronics

2.4 Device Technology

2.4.1 Transistors

2.4.2 Integrated Circuits (ICs)

2.4.3 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

2.4.4 Nanoelectronics

2.4.5 Optoelectronics

2.4.6 Energy Storage and Conversion

2.5 Electronic Circuits and Architectures

2.5.1 Analog Circuits

2.5.2 Mixed-Signal Circuits

2.5.3 Microprocessors and Microcontrollers

2.5.4 Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

2.5.5 Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

2.5.6 System-on-Chip (SoC)

2.5.7 Memory Architectures

2.5.8 Interconnects and Packaging

3 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

3.1 DEVICE TECHNOLOGY

3.1.1 Transistors

3.1.2 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

3.1.3 Nanoelectronics

3.1.4 Optoelectronics devices

3.1.5 Energy Storage and Conversion Devices

3.2 ELECTRONIC CIRCUITS AND ARCHITECTURES

3.2.1 Integrated Circuits (ICs)

3.2.2 Microprocessors and Microcontrollers

3.2.3 Memory Architectures

3.2.4 Interconnects and Packaging

3.3 SYSTEM DESIGN AND APPLICATION

3.3.1 Embedded Systems

3.3.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Systems

3.3.3 Wearable and Implantable Systems

3.4 OTHER TECHNOLOGIES

3.4.1 Spintronics

3.4.2 Molecular Electronics

3.4.3 Neuromorphic Computing

3.4.4 3D printed electronics

4 MARKET ANALYSIS

4.1 Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing

4.2 Integration with Artificial Intelligence (AI)

4.3 Internet of Things (IoT) and Connected Devices

4.4 Consumer electronics

4.5 Computing and Data Storage

4.6 Communications

4.7 Automotive Electronics

4.8 Aerospace and Defense

4.9 Healthcare and Biomedical

4.10 Energy and Power

4.11 Industrial Automation

4.12 Internet of Things (IoT)

4.13 Optoelectronics

4.14 Green and Sustainable Electronics

4.15 Smart Packaging Electronics

5 COMPANY PROFILES (1,105 company profiles)



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

3DSEMI, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

Aspinity

BeFC

C3 Nano

Canatu

CHASM

ChipMOS

Chiral Nano

Efficient Computer

Electroninks

Elephantech

Eliyan Corporation

e-peas Semiconductors

Heraeus Epurio

Inkron Oy (Nagase)

Innatera Nanosystems

Lotus Microsystems

Lumotive

Lux Semiconductors

MICLEDI Microdisplays

Neurophos

Ookuma Diamond Device

Oriole Networks

Point2 Technology

Pragmatic Semiconductor

Printoptix

PVNanoCell

SiFive

Silicon Box

SK hynix

SynSense

tacterion GmbH

Tactotek

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

TopoLogic

TracXon

Voltera

Wise Integration

Xymox Technologies, Inc.

Ynvisible

