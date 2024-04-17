XPENG and the Volkswagen Group Announce Entry into the Framework Agreement on E/E Architecture Technical Collaboration

XPENG and the Volkswagen Group will jointly develop industry-leading E/E Architecture for Volkswagen’s EV platform for China

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG”, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, and the Volkswagen Group, one of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers, are pleased to announce today that XPENG and the Volkswagen Group have entered into a framework agreement on technical collaboration with respect to Electrical/Electronic architecture (“E/E Architecture”).

XPENG’s in-house developed industry-leading E/E Architecture is core to its vertically integrated full-stack software and hardware technologies. It allows software including ADAS and Connectivity OS to decouple from the underlying hardware and vehicle platforms, achieving fast iteration of software across platforms. XPENG’s latest generation of E/E Architecture adopts central computing and domain controller based architecture which provides high-performance in-car computing environment and competitive cost structure. The E/E Architecture supports Gigabit Ethernet high-speed data transmission between the central domain and ADAS domain controllers. Significant number of electronic control units have been integrated into the domain controllers, leading to highly integrated architecture and competitive cost structure. The E/E Architecture also supports highly efficient whole-vehicle OTA for both customers’ vehicles and vehicles at the end of manufacturing lines.

Under the E/E Architecture technical collaboration, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group, will jointly develop and integrate XPENG’s latest generation of E/E Architecture to Volkswagen’s China Main Platform (CMP) in China. The jointly developed E/E Architecture is expected to equip Volkswagen brand electric vehicles produced in China from 2026.

“The shared passion for technology and innovation brought XPENG and Volkswagen together. Both parties continue to contribute each other’s best to our strategic partnership. The technical collaboration based on our industry-leading E/E Architecture takes our partnership to the next level and on a much larger scale. The collaboration will allow our Smart EV products to be both technologically competitive and cost competitive,” said Mr. Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG.

Ralf Brandstätter, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG for China, said: “With our 'In China, for China' strategy, we are strengthening the innovative power of the Volkswagen Group in China. By expanding our partnership with XPENG and consistently integrating with China's industrial ecosystem, we will align our products even faster to the needs of Chinese customers. Both partners bring their strengths to the table. This increases efficiency, optimises cost structures and accelerates the speed of development. High cost-effectiveness and a fast pace of development are crucial for our competitiveness in China's dynamic market environment. Through such efforts, we are taking on a leading role in the age of intelligent connected vehicles.”

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including the powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. XPENG’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com.

About Volkswagen Group China

Volkswagen Group is one of the earliest and most successful international partners of China’s automobile industry. The company’s success story started in 1978 when the Volkswagen Group first began to engage with its Chinese counterparts. In 1984, SAIC Volkswagen Corporation Ltd., Volkswagen Group’s first joint venture in China, was founded in Shanghai. In 1991, FAW-Volkswagen Corporation Ltd. was established in Changchun. In 2017, the Volkswagen Group launched Volkswagen (Anhui) Automotive Company Limited, with a focus on the R&D and manufacture of new energy vehicles (NEVs). In 2021, the Audi FAW NEV Company was incorporated, focusing on the manufacture of luxury battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in China. The business scope of Volkswagen Group in China includes the production, sales and services of whole vehicles and parts, such as engines and transmissions. Some of the Group’s auto brands — including VGIC, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, ŠKODA, JETTA, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati — have a business presence in China through Volkswagen Group China and its subsidiaries. In 2023, Volkswagen Group China delivered over 3.23 million vehicles to customers in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, together with its Chinese joint venture partners. By the end of 2023, Volkswagen Group China had over 90,000 employees.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG’s goals and strategies; XPENG’s expansion plans; XPENG’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPENG’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

