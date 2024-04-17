Global Targeted Sequencing Industry Research 2023-2033: Burgeoning Opportunities Adoption in Targeted Therapeutics in Oncology and Use in Clinical Research and Trials for Better Disease Pathogenesis

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Targeted Sequencing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product Type, Target Enrichment Methods, Type of Target Capture, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, the targeted sequencing market held a value of $3,479.8 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.28% during the forecast period 2024-2033 and attain a value of $10,987.4 million by 2033, driven by increasing research initiatives, rising demand for precision medicine, and geographical expansion of key players.



The global targeted sequencing market has been characterized by intense competition, as established entities and emerging players compete for a share of the market. The anticipated growth and transformation of the market bring forth both challenges and opportunities, which are expected to make it a dynamic landscape to observe in the upcoming years.

The targeted sequencing market in the North America region has been witnessing significant growth of 12.39% in the forecast period, marked by increasing research and development in the region and early adoption of advanced technologies. In 2023, North America accounted for a share of 49.90% of the global targeted sequencing market.







Targeted sequencing is expected to be a period of wider adoption in clinical settings across various applications. For instance, use in early disease detection, personalized treatment selection, and monitoring treatment response. Additionally, continuous price reduction and higher throughput are driving the widespread adoption at the patient level. Increasing focus on automation in targeted sequencing workflows, single-cell sequencing, advancements in bioinformatics, liquid handling, and nucleic acid preparation are expected to continue to transform targeted sequencing methods. The industry is likely to witness the dynamic contributions of genomics and precision diagnostics.



The industry's advancements in targeted sequencing research and development continually address population health trends, disease prevalence, and treatment outcomes. As a result, the targeted sequencing market's impact extends beyond technological integration for diagnosis, making it an integral component of global health strategies and broader ecosystem.



Cancer to Dominate the Global Targeted Sequencing Market (by Application)



The cancer segment dominated the global targeted sequencing market (by application) in FY2023.



Targeted sequencing panels are rapidly becoming the standard of care in the management of patients with advanced cancer. NGS-based gene panel tests have successfully identified driver mutations in colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and lung cancers, which has subsequently resulted in the development and use of targeted therapies associated with improved outcomes.



Academic and Research Institutions to Dominate the Global Targeted Sequencing Market (by End User)



The academic and research institutions segment dominated the global targeted sequencing market (by end user) in FY2023.



Growing research initiatives undertaken by universities and research institutes in exploring new applications for targeted sequencing are driving the academic and research institutions segment growth.



Services to Dominate the Global Targeted Sequencing Market (by Product Type)



The global targeted sequencing market (by product type) was dominated by the services segment in FY2023. This is largely due to the value proposition offered by targeted sequencing services. These services present an economically viable, efficient, and expertise-centric approach for laboratories and researchers.



Hybridization Capture to Dominate the Global Targeted Sequencing Market (by Target Enrichment Method)



The global targeted sequencing market (by target enrichment method) was dominated by the hybridization capture segment in FY2023. The hybridization capture-based method is more suitable for research and discovery projects. Therefore, scientists and clinicians tend to employ hybridization capture for large panels for the detection of SNPs, fusion genes, copy number variations (CNV), and others.

Targeted DNA Sequencing to Dominate the Global Targeted Sequencing Market (by Target Capture)



The global targeted sequencing market (by target capture) was dominated by the targeted DNA sequencing segment in FY2023. Targeted DNA sequencing allows researchers to focus time and expense on the data analysis of only the regions of interest.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The global targeted sequencing industry is in a growth phase and constantly evolving. Illumina, Inc. holds a significant market share in terms of technology and consumables and is expected to retain its dominance. The market dominance can be attributed to its huge product portfolio and highly accurate sequencing instruments. Other established players in the market include PerkinElmer, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $10.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Azenta, Inc.

BGI Group

CD Genomics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Daicel Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

LGC Limited

PacBio

Revvity, Inc.

Psomagen

QIAGEN N.V.

Takara Bio Inc.

Market Dynamics

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Increasing Number of Targeted Sequencing Products and Services in the Market

Increasing Synergistic Partnerships between Market Players

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for High Depth of Coverage in Sequencing

Cost and Data Management Benefits of Targeted Sequencing as Compared to WGS

Market Restraints

Lack of Advanced Genomic Testing Centers

Lack of Knowledge about New Genes

Market Opportunities

Increasing Use in Clinical Research and Trials for Better Disease Pathogenesis and/or Clinical Relevance

Increasing Adoption in Targeted Therapeutics in Oncology

Targeted Sequencing Workflow

Research and Development Review

Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Year)

Regulatory Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4n8nnz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment