Belgium Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2024: Market Projected to Reach US$2.3 Billion by 2028, Driven by E-commerce and Remote Workforce Incentives

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Belgian gift card market is poised for continued expansion, with a forecasted annual growth rate of 7.3% leading to a market size of US$1.8 billion in 2024. This positive trajectory is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2024 to 2028, culminating in a robust market valuation of US$2.3 billion by 2028.



The industry's growth in 2023 was propelled by a variety of factors, including the rise of e-commerce, the increasing trend of remote employee incentivization, the surge in digital gifting, and revitalizing initiatives by the government as well as the hospitality and travel sectors. This momentum is underpinned by a comprehensive ecosystem supportive of both retail and corporate segments.

Consumer Segmentation Insights



Extensive market data reveals key performance indicators (KPIs) across different consumer segments, which include retail and corporate spending on gift cards. Detailed insights into transaction values, card circulation, and consumer purchasing behavior offer a granular view of the market landscape.

Digital Gift Card Evolution



Digital gift cards have seen significant uptake, contributing substantially to the market size, thanks to their popularity among both individual consumers and businesses. The ease of customization and immediate delivery have made them a go-to choice for various occasions.

Corporate and Retail Consumption Patterns



The report uncovers spending behaviors within both retail and corporate consumer bases, segmented by occasion and functional attributes. Key areas of spend include festivals, special celebrations, milestone recognitions, and incentives across employee, sales, and consumer categories.

Retail Sector Insights



In-depth analysis of the gift card market reveals consumer spend across a diverse range of retail sectors, from food and beverage to travel and entertainment. Understanding these trends helps businesses and retailers align their strategies with consumer preferences and behaviors.

Distribution Channel Analysis



A pivotal component of the market's progress can be attributed to the distribution channels through which gift cards are sold. The report delves into the dynamics between online and offline sales as well as first-party and third-party distribution, providing a clear view of the market's sales channels.



The study also sheds light on the shifting attitudes and behaviors of Belgian consumers, which is invaluable for optimizing return on investment and tailoring offerings to market demands. These insights reflect detailed information on retail spending through gift cards, encompassing both the individual consumer and corporate landscapes.

The significant growth of the Belgian gift card market demonstrates its critical role as a preferred gifting solution and a strategic tool for business incentives. The market's potential will continue to be shaped by technological advancements, economic factors, and the evolving needs of both retailers and consumers.

Companies Featured

Colruyt

Delhaize

Aldi

Carrefour Market

Lidl

Ikea

Intermarché

Spar

Action

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Belgium

Report Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Belgium

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Belgium

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Belgium

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Belgium

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Belgium

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Belgium

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Belgium

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Belgium

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Belgium

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Belgium

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osj901

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment