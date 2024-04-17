Liquid Crystal Polymers Global Market Report 2024: Market Set to Reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2028 - Opportunities in Adaptable Circuit Design with Liquid Crystal Polymer-reinforced Carbon Fiber

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Crystal Polymers: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market was valued at USD 957.5 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 6.1%.

In this report, the market for liquid crystal polymers is segmented based on form, application, end user, and region. By form, the market is segmented into compounds, fibers/threads, and sheets/films. By application, the market is segmented into composites and components, coatings, additives, and others. By end user, the market is segmented into semiconductors/electronics, automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, aerospace, and others. The report segments the market by region by Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The report analyzed essential classifications and regions to determine the present and future status of the market for liquid crystal polymers and to forecast market growth from 2023 to 2028. This report also discusses market strategies, value chain structure, key players, and driving forces of the market.

The report also features a separate section highlighting the sustainability perspective of the liquid crystal polymer market at the global level. The section covers companies' performance on different ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) parameters.

The market estimations and size are provided in terms of value ($ millions) and volume (tons), with 2022 serving as the base year and market forecasts given for the period 2023 to 2028. Regional-level market sizes, with respect to technology and application, are also provided.

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Demand for LCP Resins, Composites and Other Compounds High Growth from Emerging End-user Industries Increased Demand from New-era EV Automobiles Continuous Growing Applications in the Healthcare Segment

Restraints/Challenges Involvement of High-priced Manufacturing/Procurement Process Easy Availability of Other Competitive Materials

Opportunities 5G Network and High-speed Data Transmission with Liquid Crystal Polymers Adaptable Circuit Design with Liquid Crystal Polymer-reinforced Carbon Fiber



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Current Market Trends

Emerging Technologies

Implantation and Miniature Device of Liquid Crystal Polymers in Biomedical Sectors

3D Printable Devices and Equipment with Liquid Crystal Polymers

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Market for Liquid Crystal Polymers by Form

Compounds

Sheets/Films

Fibers/Threads

Global Market for Liquid Crystal Polymers by Application

Composites and Components

Coatings

Additives

Other Applications

Global Market for Liquid Crystal Polymers by End Use

Semiconductors/Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Aerospace

Other Industries

Geographical Breakdown

Global Market for Liquid Crystal Polymers by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Strategic Analysis

Brand Analysis

Patent Analysis

Significance of Patents

Importance of Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin

Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued

Patent Analysis Based on Companies to Which Patents Were Issued

Merger and Acquisition Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Liquid Crystal Polymers Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues

ESG Performance Analysis

Current Status of ESG in the Market for Liquid Crystal Polymers

Consumer Attitudes

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

Akro-Plastic Gmbh

Avient Corp.

Barlog Plastics Gmbh

Celanese Corp.

Dupont

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Nematx Ag

Polyplastics Co. Ltd.

RTP Co.

Sabic

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Syensqo

Toray Industries Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd.

Zeus Co.

