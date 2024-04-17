Liquid Crystal Polymers Global Market Report 2024: Market Set to Reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2028 - Opportunities in Adaptable Circuit Design with Liquid Crystal Polymer-reinforced Carbon Fiber

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Crystal Polymers: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market was valued at USD 957.5 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 6.1%.
In this report, the market for liquid crystal polymers is segmented based on form, application, end user, and region. By form, the market is segmented into compounds, fibers/threads, and sheets/films. By application, the market is segmented into composites and components, coatings, additives, and others. By end user, the market is segmented into semiconductors/electronics, automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, aerospace, and others. The report segments the market by region by Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
The report analyzed essential classifications and regions to determine the present and future status of the market for liquid crystal polymers and to forecast market growth from 2023 to 2028. This report also discusses market strategies, value chain structure, key players, and driving forces of the market.
The report also features a separate section highlighting the sustainability perspective of the liquid crystal polymer market at the global level. The section covers companies' performance on different ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) parameters.
The market estimations and size are provided in terms of value ($ millions) and volume (tons), with 2022 serving as the base year and market forecasts given for the period 2023 to 2028. Regional-level market sizes, with respect to technology and application, are also provided.
The Report Includes
- 122 data tables and 56 additional tables
- Overview and analysis of the global markets for liquid crystal polymers (LCPs)
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimate of the current market size and revenue growth prospects for the LCP market, along with a market share analysis by form, application, end-use industry and geographic region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the major market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, future prospects and impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter's Five Forces model and a supply chain analysis taking into account the micro- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the marketplace
- Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the global LCP market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices followed by leading companies
- Analysis of patents related to LCP technology
- Analysis of the competitive landscape, including leading companies' market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading market players:
- Akro-Plastic
- Avient
- Barlog Plastics
- Celanese
- Dupont
- Kuraray
- Nematx
- Polyplastics
- RTP
- Sabic
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Syensqo
- Toray Industries
- Toyobo
- Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry
- Zeus
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|126
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$0.95 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Demand for LCP Resins, Composites and Other Compounds
- High Growth from Emerging End-user Industries
- Increased Demand from New-era EV Automobiles
- Continuous Growing Applications in the Healthcare Segment
- Restraints/Challenges
- Involvement of High-priced Manufacturing/Procurement Process
- Easy Availability of Other Competitive Materials
- Opportunities
- 5G Network and High-speed Data Transmission with Liquid Crystal Polymers
- Adaptable Circuit Design with Liquid Crystal Polymer-reinforced Carbon Fiber
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Current Market Trends
- Emerging Technologies
- Implantation and Miniature Device of Liquid Crystal Polymers in Biomedical Sectors
- 3D Printable Devices and Equipment with Liquid Crystal Polymers
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Market for Liquid Crystal Polymers by Form
- Compounds
- Sheets/Films
- Fibers/Threads
- Global Market for Liquid Crystal Polymers by Application
- Composites and Components
- Coatings
- Additives
- Other Applications
- Global Market for Liquid Crystal Polymers by End Use
- Semiconductors/Electronics
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Consumer Goods
- Aerospace
- Other Industries
- Geographical Breakdown
- Global Market for Liquid Crystal Polymers by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Strategic Analysis
- Brand Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Significance of Patents
- Importance of Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin
- Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued
- Patent Analysis Based on Companies to Which Patents Were Issued
- Merger and Acquisition Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Liquid Crystal Polymers Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Key ESG Issues
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Current Status of ESG in the Market for Liquid Crystal Polymers
- Consumer Attitudes
- Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
- Akro-Plastic Gmbh
- Avient Corp.
- Barlog Plastics Gmbh
- Celanese Corp.
- Dupont
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Nematx Ag
- Polyplastics Co. Ltd.
- RTP Co.
- Sabic
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Syensqo
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Toyobo Co. Ltd.
- Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd.
- Zeus Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsncxc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment