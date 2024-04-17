Global Needle Coke Industry Research 2024: A $6.58 Billion Market by 2033, Driven by Steelmaking and Electric Vehicle Demand

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Needle Coke Market: Focus on Application, Type, Grade, End Use, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global needle coke market was valued at $3.05 billion in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.99% and reach $6.58 billion by 2033. This market is shaped by infrastructural advancements, economic growth, urbanization, industrialization, and growing demand for steel and electric vehicles. Conversely, challenges such as global uncertainties, regulatory discrepancies, economic instability, and infrastructural limitations pose hurdles to growth.

The needle coke market has been consistently growing with the growing demand for graphite electrodes for the steelmaking process. With the rapid expansion of the electric vehicle industry, the market is gaining more revenue. The unique properties of needle coke make it highly desirable for the production of graphite electrodes, which are essential components in electric arc furnaces used in steel production.

Graphite electrodes made from needle coke exhibit high thermal resistance, mechanical strength, and electrical conductivity, making them ideal for withstanding the extreme conditions inside electric arc furnaces. In addition to steelmaking, needle coke is also used in the production of other carbon-based materials, such as lithium-ion battery anodes, specialty carbon products, and various high-performance materials in industries such as aerospace and electronics.

The demand for needle coke in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has been growing steadily in recent years. The Asia-Pacific region is a major hub for steel production, with countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India being significant contributors. Electric arc furnaces (EAFs) are widely used in steelmaking in this region, and needle coke is a critical raw material for producing graphite electrodes used in EAFs.

The expansion of steel production capacity in Asia-Pacific countries has led to an increased demand for needle coke. With the push for electric vehicles to combat air pollution and reduce carbon emissions, there has been a surge in demand for lithium-ion batteries, which require needle coke-derived graphite as an anode material. As APAC countries such as China and South Korea lead the way in EV production and adoption, the demand for needle coke for battery production has been on the rise.



Industrial Impact



Given the increasing demand for steel and the growing market for lithium-ion batteries and other advanced materials, the demand for needle coke is expected to continue to rise. However, concerns about environmental impacts associated with its production and the need for sustainable alternatives are prompting research and development efforts aimed at improving the efficiency and environmental performance of needle coke production processes, as well as exploring alternative sources of carbon for its manufacture.

Graphite Electrode to Dominate the Needle Coke Market (by Application)



The demand for needle coke in the production of graphite electrodes is significant and closely tied to the steel industry. Graphite electrodes are crucial components used in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for the production of steel via the secondary route, which involves melting scrap steel. Electric arc furnaces require high-performance graphite electrodes to conduct electricity and generate the extreme heat necessary to melt scrap steel and other raw materials.

Needle coke is the preferred raw material for manufacturing graphite electrodes due to its exceptional properties, including high thermal conductivity, low coefficient of thermal expansion, high mechanical strength, and low electrical resistance. All this is expected to drive the needle coke market during the forecast period 2023-2033.



Aluminium and Steel Industry to Dominate the Needle Coke Market (by End Use)



The steel industry is the primary consumer of needle coke, where it is used in the production of graphite electrodes. Electric arc furnaces (EAFs) utilize graphite electrodes to generate the high temperatures necessary to melt scrap steel and other raw materials for steelmaking. Needle coke's unique properties, including high thermal conductivity and mechanical strength, make it indispensable for manufacturing high-quality graphite electrodes capable of withstanding the extreme conditions within EAFs.

As the steel industry grows, so does the demand for needle coke. In the aluminum industry, needle coke is used in the production of certain carbon-based materials, such as cathodes for aluminum electrolysis cells. Carbon cathodes play a crucial role in the Hall-Heroult process, which is the primary method for producing aluminum. However, the demand for needle coke in the aluminum industry is relatively smaller compared to its demand in the steel industry.



Oil-Based to be Dominant in the Needle Coke Market (by Type)



Needle coke demand in the oil-based sector primarily stems from its use in the production of graphite electrodes, which are essential components in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) used for steelmaking. Needle coke's unique properties, including high carbon content, low impurities, and excellent thermal conductivity, make it the preferred material for manufacturing high-quality graphite electrodes.

Super-Premium Grade to Dominate the Needle Coke Market (by Grade)



The shift toward high-efficiency steel production and increasingly demanding quality standards creates a strategic opening for suppliers of super-premium grade needle coke. This material's unique properties are essential for ultra-high-power graphite electrodes. Additionally, the rapidly expanding demand in nuclear, aerospace, semiconductor, and other high-tech sectors makes this market segment promising for further growth.



Market Dynamics



