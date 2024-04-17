EMEA POS Terminal Annual Study 2024

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe/Middle East/Africa POS Terminal Study - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 26th annual EMEA POS report explores the trends, shipments, and forecasts of the EMEA POS terminal market climate for EPOS terminals in Germany, France, UK, Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Spain and other countries.



More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into discussion of retailing in the countries and segments to reveal the forces that are shaping EPOS purchase decisions. The report includes country by country shipments, installed base, forecasts of EMEA POS terminal market and trends for the electronic point-of-sale terminal market in EMEA.



Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2023 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes forecasts for shipments through 2028.



Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, the report discusses the country-by-country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:

Food/Grocery

Drug Stores

Superstores/Warehouse Clubs

Mass Merchants

Department Stores

Specialty Category Killers

Specialty Others

Convenience/Gas

Hospitality

