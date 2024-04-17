Global Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Industry Report 2024-2035 with Profiles of 125+ Key Players Including Samsung, TSMC, Intel, 3DSEMI and SJ Semiconductor Among Others

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Semiconductor Packaging 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Advanced Semiconductor Packaging 2024-2035 provides a comprehensive analysis of the global advanced semiconductor packaging technologies market from 2020-2035. It encompasses packaging approaches like wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D integration, chiplets, fan-out, and flip chip, analyzing market values in the billions (USD) by type, region, and end-use application.

The global landscape of semiconductor manufacturing is rapidly evolving, with advanced packaging emerging as a critical component of manufacturing and design. It affects power, performance, and cost on a macro level, and the basic functionality of all chips on a micro level. Advanced packaging allows for the creation of faster, cost-effective systems by integrating various chips, a technique that's increasingly essential given the physical limitations of traditional chip miniaturization. Itis reshaping the industry, enabling the integration of diverse chip types and enhancing processing speeds.

Trends analyzed include heterogeneous integration, interconnects, thermal solutions, miniaturization, supply chain maturity, simulation/data analytics. Leading companies profiled include TSMC, Samsung, Intel, JCET, Amkor. Applications covered include AI, mobile, automotive, aerospace, IoT, communications (5G/6G), high performance computing, medical, and consumer electronics.

The U.S. government recognizes the importance of advanced packaging and has introduced a $3 billion National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program aimed at establishing high-volume packaging facilities by the end of the decade. The focus on packaging complements the existing efforts under the CHIPS and Science Act, emphasizing the interconnectedness of chipmaking and packaging.

Regional markets explored include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, China, Japan, and RoW. The report also assesses drivers like ML/AI, data centers, EV/ADAS; challenges like costs, complexity, reliability; emerging approaches like system-in-package, monolithic 3D ICs, advanced substrates, novel materials. Overall an in-depth benchmark analysis of the opportunities within the advancing semiconductor packaging industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Semiconductor Packaging Technology Overview

2.2 Semiconductor Supply Chain

2.3 Advanced Packaging Supply Chain

2.4 Key Technology Trends in Advanced Packaging

2.5 Market Growth Drivers

2.6 Competitive Landscape

2.7 Market Challenges

2.8 Future outlook

3 SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING TECHNOLOGIES

3.1 Transistor Device Scaling

3.2 Wafer Level Packaging

3.3 Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging

3.4 Chiplets

3.5 Interconnection in Semiconductor Packaging

3.6 2.5D and 3D Packaging

4 WAFER-LEVEL PACKAGING

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Benefits

4.3 Types of Wafer Level Packaging

4.4 WLP Manufacturing Processes

4.5 Wafer Level Packaging Trends

4.6 Applications of Wafer Level Packaging

4.7 Wafer Level Packaging Outlook

5 SYSTEM-IN-PACKAGE AND HETEROGENEOUS INTEGRATION

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Approaches for heterogenous integration

5.3 SiP Manufacturing Approaches

5.4 SiP Component Integration

5.5 Heterogeneous Integration Drivers

5.6 Trends Driving SiP Adoption

5.7 SiP Applications

5.8 SiP Industry Landscape

5.9 Future Outlook on Heterogeneous Integration

6 MONOLITHIC 3D IC

6.1 Overview

6.2 Benefits

6.3 Challenges

6.4 Future outlook

7 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

7.1 Market value chain

7.2 Packaging trends by market

7.3 Design requirements

7.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

7.5 Mobile Devices

7.6 High Performance Computing (HPC)

7.7 Automotive Electronics

7.8 Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

7.9 5G & 6G Communications Infrastructure

7.10 Aerospace and Defense Electronics

7.11 Medical Electronics

7.12 Consumer Electronics

7.13 Additive manufacturing for advanced packaging

7.14 Silicon photonics

7.15 Global market (Revenues)

8 MARKET PLAYERS

8.1 Integrated Device Manufacturers

8.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Companies

8.3 Foundries

8.4 Electronics OEMs

8.5 Packaging Equipment and Materials Companies

9 MARKET CHALLENGES

10 COMPANY PROFILES

11 REFERENCES

