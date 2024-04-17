MADD Canada And NLC Working Together To Protect Students From Impaired Driving

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe and sober driving is the message being delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador students as MADD Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC) deliver a dynamic impaired driving prevention program to schools around the province this school year.



MADD Canada’s School Program is delivered to students in Grades 7 – 12. The educational videos engage young people in a conversation about what is truly at stake when someone drives impaired and equips them with the knowledge and inspiration to never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

“Our School Program gives young people a realistic look at what can happen when someone drives impaired by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “The most important message we want them to hear and embrace is that they all have the power to prevent impaired driving and to protect themselves and their peers.”

New for this year, schools can choose one of three films to be presented to students: Final Play, No Tomorrow or Over the Edge. The films are revamped School Program presentations that include new educational components to allow for more hands-on learning with students.

As the provincial sponsor of MADD Canada’s School Program and a sponsor of MADD Canada’s for over two decades, NLC is directly sponsoring 20 presentations throughout the school year, bringing the sober driving message to hundreds of students in the province. The provincial tour is being highlighted today with a special screening of Over The Edge for students at Holy Trinity High in Torbay.

“NLC is proud to support this effort to educate young people about the risks of impaired driving,” said Bruce Keating, President and CEO of NLC. “Whether they’re driving a car or a truck, an all-terrain vehicle or a boat, it’s important to empower and motivate youth to make responsible choices to protect themselves and make our roads and communities safer.”

Young people are at increased risk for impaired driving. Vehicle collisions are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol, cannabis and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes.

The School Program films all feature a fictional story followed by interviews with real-life victims. They are available in traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentations, schools receive an Educators’ Guide and School Kits with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

To see clips of MADD Canada’s School Programs: maddyouth.ca

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in almost 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .



About NLC

NLC is a Crown Corporation of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador with responsibility through the Liquor Corporation Act and the Liquor Control Act for the importation, sale, distribution and management of beverage alcohol and cannabis, and for the delivery of programs that promote safe, responsible consumption of alcohol and cannabis. NLC is one of the largest retailers in the province, with 28 corporate retail locations. It is responsible for regulating the sale of alcohol through more than 140 Liquor Express stores, over 600 Brewer’s Agent outlets, and more than 1,400 restaurants, lounges and other licensees, as well as regulating and distributing to over 52 Licensed Cannabis Retailers across the province.