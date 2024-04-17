Ress Life Investments A/S, Decisions of annual general meeting 2024



Ress Life Investments A/S

Nybrogade 12

DK-1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 17 April 2024

Corporate Announcement 14/2024

Ress Life Investments A/S announces the events of the annual general meeting held on 17 April 2024.

At the annual general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on Wednesday 17 April 2024, the following decisions were taken:

• The Annual Report for the period 1 January - 31 December 2023 was approved – cf item 1 of the agenda.

• Appropriation of the year's result was approved - cf item 2 of the agenda.

• Henrik Franck was elected to the Board of Directors. Søren Andersen, Jeppe Buskov and Anne Buchardt were re-elected to the Board of Directors - cf item 3 of the agenda.

• The Remuneration Report was approved - cf item 4 of the agenda.

• The remuneration for the Board of Directors for the financial year 2024 was approved - cf item 5 of the agenda.

• Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor – cf item 6 of the agenda.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Attachment