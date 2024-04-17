WOO X Lists $PRCL on its Spot Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed $PRCL on its spot market.



Parcl is a pioneering real estate platform on the blockchain that enables users to buy digital square footage of actual real estate in some of the most profitable areas. Through Parcl's inventive approach, users can assemble their ideal real estate collection and exchange pieces of their preferred neighborhoods much like trading cryptocurrency assets.

The PRCL token boosts scaling efforts by enhancing the experience for liquidity providers and traders, improving platform liquidity, adding new assets, and motivating developers to create valuable products within the Parcl Ecosystem.

