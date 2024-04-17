Media Advisory: First Nations Major Projects Coalition to Host Canada’s Largest Indigenous-Led Conference in Toronto Next Week

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) will host its seventh annual conference in Toronto April 22-23, 2024, marking the first time the premiere event is being held in the city. The two-day conference, titled, Our Collective Advantage: Indigenous Consent (“OCA”), will provide a platform for financial sector and business leaders, government officials and First Nations leaders to engage in dialogue, collaborate and forge strategic partnerships.



The world is undergoing a massive economic and environmental shift, and the consent of Indigenous nations is pivotal to not only ensuring Indigenous nations benefit but to advancing North America’s global economic market share.

“Bringing our annual conference in Toronto for the first time marks a significant milestone for the First Nations Major Projects Coalition as we unite diverse voices from the private sector, government and First Nations in Canada’s financial centre to cultivate crucial partnerships and drive progress toward economic reconciliation,” said Chief Sharleen Gale, Chair of the Board, First Nations Major Projects Coalition. “First Nations are now more excited than ever to be partners in economic projects and we welcome those who share in our vision to attend the conference.”

Conference Details

When: Monday, April 22 to Tuesday, April 23, 2024

What: Our Collective Advantage: Indigenous Consent

Where: Sheraton Centre, 123 Queen St. W, Toronto, ON M5H 2M9

Who: Financial and business leaders, investors, government officials and First Nations representatives

The more than 1500 attendees will gain valuable insights from an esteemed lineup of speakers with a wealth of knowledge and experience who will delve into the nuances of successful Indigenous-industry partnerships and the corporate and policy innovations essential for shared success.

Speakers

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

Dave McKay, President and CEO, RBC

Mark Cutifani, Chair, Vale Base Metals

Mark Carney, United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance and Co-Chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ)

Hillary Thatcher (Métis), Managing Director, Investments, Indigenous and Northern Infrastructure, Canada Infrastructure Bank

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, (Pinaymootang Nation), Assembly Of First Nations

Registration Details

Conference website: www.fnmpc.ca/conference

Conference agenda: Click here

Conference primer: Click here

List of sponsors: Click here

Members of the media are invited to attend the conference as media representatives and can reach out directly to Keelin Lu at keelin@sedgwickstrategies.ca to register for accreditation by April 18th at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Media Contact

Allie Meeres

E: allie@sedgwickstrategies.ca

P: 778-918-1250

About First Nations Major Project Coalition

The First Nations Major Project Coalition is a national 160+ collective group of First Nations made up of elected councils, hereditary Chiefs, Tribal councils, and Development Corporations, who have made the decision to come together to advance their shared interest in participating, and where appropriate gaining equity positions in the major projects taking place in their territories.

Advancing Major Projects is at the core of FNMPC’s service delivery, and is currently providing business capacity support to its members on 17 major projects located across Canada, each with a First Nations equity investment component, and a portfolio exceeding a combined total capital cost of over CAD$30-40 billion. FNMPC’s member service supports include tools and advice that help First Nations to make informed decisions on both the economic and environmental considerations associated with major project development.