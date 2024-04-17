Global Large Caliber Ammunition Industry Research 2023-2033 Featuring Vital Suppliers - BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, and Elbit Systems

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Large Caliber Ammunition Market: Focus on End User, Caliber Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global large caliber ammunition market is fueled by rising military budgets, geopolitical tensions, and technological advancements, driving nations to invest significantly in large caliber ammunition development and procurement.

Key defense contractors such as BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, and Elbit Systems Ltd. are vital suppliers in this competitive market, emphasizing innovation and reliability to meet evolving demands. As conflicts evolve and threats change, demand for large caliber ammunition grows, prompting continuous innovation and investment in the industry. From smart ammunition to cutting-edge artillery ammunition, the global large caliber market is set for substantial growth, adapting to the dynamic landscape of modern warfare.





The global large caliber ammunition market covers various types of ammunition, such as artillery ammunition, tank ammunition, mortar ammunition, and naval ammunition. Major players in this field are always working on new innovations to create better and more efficient ammunition for modern warfare needs. Technological progress in guidance systems, materials, and propellants is a big driving force behind market growth. There's also a growing demand for precision-guided munitions and long-range capabilities, which is influencing how the large caliber ammunition market develops.

Contracts from governments and military upgrades are driving the market, especially in areas with high-security concerns. Companies are looking at partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their positions and expand their offerings. Sustainability is becoming more important, too, with a focus on environment-friendly manufacturing processes and materials. Overall, there's a lot of opportunity in this market for those who can keep up with regulations and meet the changing needs of defense and security agencies worldwide.

North America is expected to dominate the global large caliber ammunition market based on region. The primary contributor to this share within North America is the U.S., leveraging advanced technology and the largest military budget globally. North America, known for its tech-savvy markets, takes a proactive approach to developing the most advanced weapons and ammunition for the large caliber ammunition market.



Industrial Impact



The global large caliber ammunition market has far-reaching impacts across various sectors, extending to defense and military domains. It drives economic activity through a complex supply chain, generating employment and stimulating regional growth. Technological innovations in ammunition development often lead to spin-off technologies with applications in aerospace, automotive, and materials science industries.



The global large caliber ammunition market also influences geopolitical dynamics, as nations with robust ammunition capabilities wield significant international influence. Infrastructure development around manufacturing facilities further contributes to local economic growth. Moreover, arms deals and defense cooperation agreements shape trade patterns and investment flows globally.



However, ethical concerns regarding arms proliferation, human rights abuses, and civilian casualties accompany the industry's growth. Scrutiny of companies involved in large caliber ammunition production is common due to these concerns. Despite challenges, the industry remains a significant driver of economic growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical dynamics. As geopolitical conflicts persist and security concerns remain paramount, the industry's influence is likely to endure.

Artillery Ammunition Segment to Dominate the Global Large Caliber Ammunition Market (by Caliber Type)



The global large caliber ammunition market based on caliber type is led by artillery ammunition. Several factors, such as geopolitical tensions and need for major countries to increase the production of artillery ammunition-related calibers, are attributing to the growth of this segment

How can this report add value to an organization?



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global large caliber ammunition market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the global large caliber ammunition market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global large caliber ammunition market analyzed and profiled in the study involve advanced air mobility products offering companies. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global large caliber ammunition market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on thorough secondary research, which includes analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, and insights gathered from primary experts.



The global large caliber ammunition market consists of key market players that have established themselves in the large caliber ammunition market. For instance, in February 2023, Nexter, a part of KNDS, announced through a press release that its Shard 120 mm armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS) tank ammunition had successfully completed qualification tests and is now ready for mass production.

The ammunition underwent testing against rolled homogeneous armor alongside users of Leclerc and Leopard 2 main battle tanks in Alcochete. Designed to combat modern MBTs and future threats, Shard boasts improved penetration capabilities, enhanced accuracy, and decreased barrel wear, according to Nexter.

Market Dynamics

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Smart Ammunition

Environment-Friendly Ammunition

Demand for Lightweight Ammunition

Market Drivers

Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Technological Advancements

Market Challenges

Environmental Impact

Rise in Ammunition Smuggling

Market Opportunities

Smart Ammunition Development

Increase in Global Defense Budget

Supply Chain Overview

Regulatory Landscape

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR)

Key Players

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Nammo AS

Rheinmetall AG

Northrop Grumman

BAE Systems

Nexter (a Company of KNDS)

American Ordnance LLC

ST Engineering

Munitions India Limited (a Govt. of India Enterprise)

Saab AB

UkrOboronProm

Leonardo S.p.A.

Denel SOC Ltd

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

MSM GROUP, s.r.o

Market Segmentation:

Caliber Type

Artillery Ammunition: 155mm, 105mm, and Others

Tank Ammunition: 120mm, 105mm, and Others

Mortar Ammunition: 60mm, 81mm, 120mm, and Others

Naval Ammunition: 57mm, 76mm, and 127mm

End User

Ground Forces

Naval Forces

Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

