WithSecure Corporation, Press Release, 17 April 2024 at 13:30 EEST

WithSecure Corporation to publish interim report for January-March 2024 on 24 April 2024

WithSecure Corporation will publish its interim report for January-March 2024 on Wednesday 24 March 2024 at approximately 08:00 EEST.

WithSecure’s interim CEO Antti Koskela and CFO Tom Jansson will present the results in a webcast starting at 14:00 EEST. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://withsecure.videosync.fi/q1-2024 . Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

Analysts following WithSecure are invited to the presentation at the company headquarters, Tammasaarenkatu 7, Helsinki, Finland.

Presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.withsecure.com/en/about-us/investor-relations .

Contact information: