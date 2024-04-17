Global Activated Carbon Strategic Industry Report 2024: Reactivated Carbon Demand Grows, Water Treatment Offers Significant Opportunities - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Activated Carbon - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Activated Carbon Market to Reach 5.7 Million Tons by 2030



The global market for Activated Carbon estimated at 3.1 Million Tons in the year 2023, is projected to reach 5.7 Million Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Activated carbon, widely known for its versatile applications, is a cornerstone in various industries. Its forms vary, catering to diverse end-use markets where it's utilized extensively. In the competitive landscape of activated carbon, market presence is stratified, with players showcasing varying degrees of strength and activity globally. The market share percentages in 2023 illustrate the competitive dynamics.



Powdered Activated Carbon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach 3.6 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Granular Activated Carbon segment is estimated at 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 563.9 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

The outlook for the global activated carbon market appears promising, with rapid growth anticipated, particularly led by the robust presence of Asia-Pacific, spearheaded by China. Specific segments like powdered activated carbon (PAC), liquid-phase, and water treatment are thriving, illuminating the market's diverse applications, especially in water treatment domains.



The Activated Carbon market in the U.S. is estimated at 563.9 Thousand Tons in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.2 Million Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.

Production and export landscapes further underline its significance, with certain countries emerging as key players. Given its raw material-intensive nature, the industry demands a detailed comparison of various types based on raw material. Recent market activities indicate ongoing vibrancy and evolution within this vital industry, echoed by the presence of world-renowned brands driving innovation and market dynamics.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Activated Carbon: A Prelude

Forms of Activated Carbon

Major End Use Markets

Activated Carbon- Competitive Landscape

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Activated Carbon - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Activated Carbon Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Led by China, Asia-Pacific Enjoys Commanding Stake in Activated Carbon Market

PAC, Liquid-Phase & Water Treatment: Thriving Segments of Activated Carbon Market

Activated Carbon Market Dazzles with Water Treatment Applications

Production Landscape

Breakdown of Activated Carbon Production (in %) by Country: 2022

Breakdown of Activated Carbon Exports (in %) by Country: 2022

Activated Carbon: A Raw Material Intensive Industry

Comparison of Various Types of Activated Carbon based on Raw Material

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry Focus Grows on Sustainable Production of Activated Carbon from Renewable Sources

Activated Carbon for Smoother Car Suspensions

Stringent Emission Norms Drives AC Demand in Automobile Sector

Breakdown of Number of Vehicles by Engine Type (in %) for 2020, 2030 & 2040

Select Regulations

Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries

Reactivated Carbon Demand Grows in Significance

Water Treatment Offers Significant Opportunities

Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Treatment

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country - US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia (in Cubic Meters)

Water Adsorbents Market Gathers Steam with Stimulus from Activated Carbon

Activated Carbon-Based Technology for In Situ Remediation

BAC Filters to Produce Ultrapure Water

Air Purification: Key Enabler of Future Growth

Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well for Market Growth

Causes of Indoor Air Pollution

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health

Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their Acceptable Levels

EXHIBIT : Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2010-2019

Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide (2020): Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India, Russia, Japan, and Others Country % Share

Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide

Environment Regulations Drive Demand for Activated Carbon

MATS Drives PAC Demand

Disinfectants and Disinfection Byproducts Open up Opportunities for GAC

The Minamata Convention Boosts Activated Carbon Demand

Food and Beverage Processing Add to Market Growth

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Application in Medical and Pharmaceuticals Segment to Augment Demand

Gold Extraction Activity Drives Focus on Activated Carbon

Surging Usage in Solvent Vapor Recovery & Other Applications Supports Demand

Activated Carbon Fiber Cloths Gain Popularity

Activated Carbon in Beauty Industry: Making Waves

Global Skincare Market in US$ Billion: 2012 & 2025

Activated Carbon Draws Attention for Hydrogen Storage

Activated Carbon Plastic Waste Helps Address Environmental Concerns

Waste Tire-derived Activated Carbon Witnesses Increased Popularity

