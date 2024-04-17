Global pH Meters Market Size To Worth USD 2.17 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.4%

New York, United States , April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global PH Meters Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.17 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the projected period.





The pH level determines whether a solution is acidic or basic. It expresses the "power of hydrogen" and is defined as the negative logarithm of the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution. A pH meter is a scientific equipment that determines the acidity or alkalinity of a solution. The pH meter monitors the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in a solution and returns a numerical value known as pH. Moreover, pH meters are used in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to determine the pH of dairy products such as cheese, curd, and yogurt. Growing urbanization and customer preferences for processed and ready-to-eat (RTE) food items are driving the global market forward. However, increased microbial sickness rates, combined with technology developments in pH meters, are expected to generate profitable growth opportunities for this market. However, the high cost of modern pH meter systems is the primary limitation of the worldwide pH meter market. Small and medium-sized businesses, particularly those in emerging markets, could find it difficult to make investments in costly pH meter systems, limiting their utilization.

Global pH Meters Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Meter Type (Portable pH Meter, Benchtop pH Meter, Continuous pH Meter), By Application (Environmental Testing, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Food & Beverages, Government & Academic Institutions, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The benchtop meters segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global pH meters market during the forecast period.

Based on the meter type, the global pH meters market is categorized into portable, benchtop, and continuous pH meters. Among these, the benchtop meters segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global pH meters market during the forecast period. Increasingly prevalent use in academic institutions, laboratories, and industrial researchers, as well as a growing desire for accessibility and accuracy. Online pH meters, calibration-free systems of measurement, microprocessors to perform automatic temperature control, and pressure compensation are just a few of the technical advancements expected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period.

The food & beverages segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global pH meters market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global pH meters market is categorized into environmental testing, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, food & beverages, government & academic institutions, chemicals & petrochemicals, water & wastewater treatment, and others. Among these, the food & beverages segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global pH meters market during the forecast period. The food and beverage industry's requirement for pH meters develops year after year to ensure quality, safety, and consistency. The pH value is one of the properties evaluated during a product assessment before release. For instance, while cheesemaking, the activity of enzymes is heavily influenced by pH to optimize yield and quality.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global pH meters market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global pH meters market over the forecast period. Growing knowledge of new gadgets with technologically advanced sensors, increased government support for water treatment, and increasing acceptance of the utility and future applications of such measuring devices among industrial researchers, agricultural scientists, and irrigation experts are just a few of the factors driving the rapid growth. Asia Pacific is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies, with significant growth in the production, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food and beverage industries. These businesses rely on exact measurements of pH for quality control, manufacturing, and regulatory compliance, which increases the importance of pH meters in the region.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global pH meters market during the projected timeframe. This substantial proportion is mostly due to the enormous quantity of R&D activities, the availability of advanced medical and manufacturing facilities, strong health concerns, high levels of disposable money, and high knowledge about waterborne diseases.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global pH meters market include Metrohm USA, Mettler Toledo, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Hanna Instruments, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Horiba, Contech Instruments, Emerson Electric Co. (Rosemount Analytical), Hach, Qingdao Tlead International, Hamilton Company, PCE Instruments, and Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Emerson, a leading technology and software company worldwide, received the "Industrial IoT Company of the Year" award from IoT Breakthrough for the sixth year in a row. The 2024 prize recognizes Emerson's advancements in sustainable technologies and software, its effort to expedite the manufacturing of life-saving drugs, and the company's innovative Boundless Automation vision for a software-driven industrial automation framework.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global PH meters Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global pH Meters Market, By Meter Type

Portable pH Meter

Benchtop pH Meter

Continuous pH Meter

Global pH Meters Market, By Application

Environmental Testing

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Food & Beverages

Government & Academic Institutions

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others

Global PH Meters Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



