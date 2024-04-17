Tilray Brands Lights Up 420 With Music Festivals and Celebrations Across The Country

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, is proud to announce a series of 420-events, celebrations, and environmental initiatives in the U.S. across Tilray’s craft beer brands. Celebrating community, craft brewing excellence, and environmental stewardship, Tilray’s craft brands, including SweetWater Brewing, Blue Point Brewing, Redhook Brew, 10 Barrel Brewing, Breckenridge Brewery, and Montauk Brewing, are hosting memorable events and launching specialty brews that reflect each brand’s commitment to sustainability, creativity, and the spirited celebration of 420.

SweetWater 420 Fest: Atlanta, Georgia

SweetWater Brewing presents the SweetWater 420 Fest, returning to Atlanta's Pullman Yards on April 20-21, 2024. In Atlanta, this year's festival revisits its roots with a focus on live music, craft beer, and environmental consciousness. General admission is complimentary, with a $10 donation to the Waterkeeper Alliance, emphasizing SweetWater's dedication to clean water initiatives. The event encapsulates a blend of vibrant music, unique brews, and a shared commitment to making a positive environmental impact.

Blue Point Brewing Company's Shakedown on Main Street: Patchogue, New York

Blue Point Brewing Company invites you to the 4th annual Shakedown on Main Street on April 20, 2024, in Patchogue, New York. This arts and music festival features performances by Shaggy, Bryce Vine, B.o.B., and more. Attendees will experience a day filled with dynamic music, innovative craft beers, and community engagement. Tickets are now available on the festival's website.

Redhook's IPA Daze Celebration Showcases Big Juicy Ballard IPA: Seattle, Washington

From April 19-21, 2024, Redhook Brewlab in Seattle celebrates IPA Daze, highlighting the debut of Big Juicy Ballard Imperial IPA. This event is a haven for IPA enthusiasts, offering a range of IPAs, food specials inspired by munchies, and DJ performances. The festival is a testament to Redhook's passion for bold flavors and brewing innovation.

10 Barrel Brewing Company and Tokyo Starfish's 4/20 West Bend Celebration: Bend, Oregon

10 Barrel Brewing Company, in collaboration with Tokyo Starfish, is hosting a 4/20 celebration at the West Bend Pub on April 20, 2024. This event features live music, terpene-infused beers, a DIY tie-dye station, and 4/20 inspired dishes. It's a day to relax, enjoy craft beers, engage in classic N64 tournaments, and connect with the community.

Breckenridge Brewery's Project Green River Clean Up: Breckenridge, Colorado

Breckenridge Brewery partners with Protect Our Rivers for the Project Green River Clean Up on April 20, 2024. This event underscores the importance of preserving natural beauty and supports conservation efforts with the release of a West Coast IPA featuring a give-back component. Participants are invited to an after-party celebrating the Protect Our River activations, including a customized artist series crowler that further supports environmental initiatives.

SweetWater FOCO 420 Fest: Fort Collins, Colorado

Check out the killer lineup for our annual FOCO 420 Fest at SweetWater Brewing Fort Collins on Saturday, April 27th! Don’t miss amazing (and free!) Fort Collins music with some of our favorite high-energy artists like Graham Good & The Painters and Sugar Britches, plus performance by MTN Valley Collective, Flock of Hummingbirds, and Katya Grasso and the Soft Spokes! This free, all-day festival is going to be full of great food, amazing beer, and local live music, so stop by the FOCO taproom for the headiest music festival of the year!

Montauk Brewing's Project 420: Montauk, New York

Montauk Brewing celebrates Project 420, embracing the spirit of craft beer and community. This limited brew, boasting a 6.8% ABV and infused with unique terpenes, promises a burst of aromas, embodying maximum dankness. In a meaningful collaboration with the Surfrider Foundation, Montauk Brewing underscores its dedication to ocean, and beach conservation. With 5% of profits directed to the Surfrider Foundation, and active support for local beach cleanups in Eastern and Central Long Island, Project 420 is more than a special beverage—it's a commitment to sustainability and community, echoing Montauk's ethos of quality brewing and environmental advocacy.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

