Enthusiast’s Luminosity Partners With Amazon For Rocket League Invitational Tournament

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, today announced that in partnership with Amazon, its esports team, Luminosity will be hosting a Rocket League invitational event featuring North America’s top-ranked teams and players to promote Amazon Prime.



The two-day invitational event will be hosted by Sean ‘Spaceman’ Rogers and Jack ‘Corelli’ Collier and feature eight of the top professional North American Rocket League teams, including Luminosity’s very own, as they compete to earn a $15,000 prize pool on April 30th and May 1st. Throughout the tournament, players will be able to use unlimited boost as part of the ‘Prime Boost Advantage’ while Luminosity will run dynamic overlays that encourage fans to boost their shopping and streaming experience with Amazon. To promote the event, participants will be actively posting on their personal social media accounts and streaming their perspective of the event.

This will be the first Rocket League event broadcast on Luminosity’s Twitch channel since the return of the Luminosity Rocket League team which attained a strong ninth-place finish at the Rocket League Championship Series Major 1 event in London, where Luminosity was one of the four North American teams to qualify for the international major event.

“Rocket League continues to grow in viewership and this tournament will bring together some of the best competitors in a unique format that is sure to give us interesting gameplay,” commented Alex Gonzalez, SVP of Talent & Gaming. “As one of the most popular gaming titles that does not involve shooting or violence, Rocket League is a perfect opportunity for brands wanting to get involved in gaming.”

Transaction Update

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that its previously announced sale of select non-core and non-profitable casual gaming assets has closed. Among the assets included as part of the divestment were Shockwave, LittleBigSnake, MathGames.com, and TypeRacer.com. Further details on the transaction can be found in the Company’s press release dated April 1, 2024.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming: Felicia DellaFortuna, Chief Financial Officer

Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

