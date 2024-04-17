Global Metaverse Strategic Research Report 2023-2030: Market to Grow by Almost $900 Billion - AR/VR/MR/XR in the Spotlight

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Metaverse Market to Reach $980.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Metaverse estimated at US$90 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$980.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The concept of "phygital" represents the convergence of the physical and digital worlds, marking a significant milestone in humanity's journey towards digitalization. At the forefront of this evolution is the metaverse, a virtual space where individuals interact and engage with digital environments in real-time.





Metaverse Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33.9% CAGR and reach US$588.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Metaverse Hardware segment is estimated at 37.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The metaverse holds immense importance as it blurs the lines between reality and virtuality, offering endless possibilities for communication, commerce, and entertainment. Signs indicate that the metaverse is rapidly gaining traction, with various stakeholders eyeing its potential. The metaverse value chain comprises key constituents such as technology providers, content creators, and platform operators, all contributing to its growth. The market outlook for the metaverse is promising, driven by factors like the dominance of desktop platforms and the gaming sector.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 38.5% CAGR

North America leads the charge in the metaverse market, with significant contributions from companies across the globe. Recent market activity reflects the growing momentum towards building the future of the metaverse, with influencers offering valuable insights into its potential and trajectory.



The Metaverse market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$128.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 38.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.4% and 31.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 475 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $90 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $980.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.8% Regions Covered Global





METAVERSE - WATCHING THE FUTURE AS IT UNFOLDS TODAY

The Future Has Arrived. Physical & Digital Worlds Converge to Mark the Consummation of Humanity's Tryst With Digital

"Phygital" is the New Era

A Peek Into All Things "Phygital"

What is Metaverse & Why is it Important?

Who's Eyeing the Metaverse?

Signs that the Metaverse is Catching Up

The Metaverse Value Chain

Main Constituents of Metaverse Value Chain

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Halcyon Days Ahead for Metaverse Market with Salient Drivers & Opportunities

Desktop to Emerge Into a Dominant Platform for Metaverse: Global Metaverse Market Share Breakdown (In %) by Platform for Years 2020 and 2027

Gaming to Remain the Largest Application Area for Metaverse: Global Metaverse Market Share Breakdown (In %) by Application for Years 2020 and 2027

North America Remains at the Heart of Metaverse Market

Competition

Metaverse - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Companies Contribute to Building Future of Metaverse

Recent Market Activity

Influencer Insights that Matter the Most: Here are What Top Voices are Saying About the Emerging Concept of Metaverse & Its Future

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS - WHAT'S BUZZING IN THE MARKET

From Sci-Fi to Reality! What Are the Technologies "Under the Hood" That Are Powering the Metaverse?

AR/VR/MR/XR in the Spotlight

As AR/VR Technologies Evolve, Successful Implementation of These Technologies in the Metaverse to Gain Momentum

AR Glasses Are Vital for Creating Our Futuristic Mixed Reality Universe: Global Market for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses (In '000 Units) for the Year 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Powering the Metaverse with Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR): Global AR, VR & MR Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Is Indispensable in Creating the Metaverse

Role of AI in the Metaverse

Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Provide the Smart Platform & Allied Functionalities for the Metaverse: Global AI Annual Revenues (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Digital Twins Also Features in the Metaverse Technology Mix

Role of Digital Twins in the Metaverse

Digital Twins Helps Converge the Physical & Digital in the Metaverse: Global Opportunity for Digital Twins (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

The Internet & Its Decades of Evolution Provides the Foundation for the Metaverse

Success of Metaverse & Its Scale of Impact Depends Upon Extensiveness of Optical Fiber Based Broadband Network Architecture: Global Opportunity for Fiber to the X (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rapid Developments in 5G Technology Space to Fastrack Metaverse Initiatives

Metaverse: The Latest Tech Trend Poised to Transform Businesses

Top Trends That Will Impact Metaverse in 2022 and Beyond

Buzzing Trends with Potential Role in Ensuring Strong Foundation for Metaverse

Venture Capital Funding Craze Settles Down on Metaverse

Venture Capitalists Focus on Metaverse Industry

Facebook's Decision to Change Name to "Meta" Marks the Beginning of Metaverse as a New Revolution in Social Technology

How Can Facebook (Meta) Benefit from Creating New Immersive Digital Experiences?

Metaverse to Impact Consumer Lives & Industry to Become an Integral Fabric of Society & Industry. Here's Why Businesses Should Care About Metaverse

Scale of Impact Too Unprecedented to Ignore!

Metaverse in Manufacturing. A Factory in the Metaverse What Benefits Will it Bring?

Microsoft Right on Track to Build the Future Metaverse

Immersive Digital Twins to Offer Increased Business Value to Enterprises

Metaverse, What Does it Mean for Future of Work

The Future of Work Isn't What It Used to Be! Here's How It Has Come to Pass

How Has the Workforce Changed?

Returning to the Office: % Share of Employees Preferring Various Types of Work Arrangements

Maybe the Most Interesting Change is Yet to Come? Are We Ready to Shift from WFH to WFM?

Make Way! Here Comes Metaverse Gaming

Video Games: The Earliest Known Experience of Living in a Simulation

With Rapid Growth of Video Games Industry, Metaverse Breaking into Gaming Industry to Translate into Enormous Market Opportunity: Global Opportunity for Video Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Will Gaming in the Metaverse Be Any Different From the Immersive Gaming We All Have Come to Know, Experience & Appreciate?

Will "Crypto" Become the Currency of the Metaverse?

What is Cryptocurrency & How Is it Used Today?

Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide by Market Capitalization ($ Million) as of Aug 2022

A New Role for Crypto as the Trading Currency in the Metaverse

Here's Why Cryptocurrencies Lie at Heart of Metaverse

Blockchain & Crypto are Perfect Fit for Metaverse

Metaverse Developments Trigger Massive Price Gains/Surge for Cryptocurrencies

Metaverse is Poised to Emerge Into the Future of Social Media

Here's How Social Media Has Become an Integral Part of Our Lives?

What Will Be the Impact of Metaverse On Social Media?

NFTs Emerge as the New Revenue Model for Metaverse

Brands Scramble to Create Their Own NFTs - Here's Why

Role of Blockchain in Metaverse Gets Bigger as NFTs Grow?

Blockchain Rises like a Phoenix from the Ashes of Bitcoin

Metaverse Without Blockchain. Is It Even Possible?

It is Increasingly Clear that Metaverse Cannot be Built Without Blockchain Technology: Global Opportunity for Blockchain Technology (In US$ Billion) for Years 021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

The Direct to Avatar Economy (D2A) is it the Future of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)?

Direct Marketing & Its Benefits as We Know It Today

How Will Metaverse Change this Status Quo?

How Should Retailers/Brands Adopt?

The Low Hanging Fruit. A Decade Long Robust Growth Has Ripened e-Commerce as the Prime Area for Monetization in the Metaverse

The Spectacular Rise of eCommerce and mCommerce: A Review

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Will Metaverse Take e-Commerce to the Next Level?

Here's How Metaverse Will Transform E-Commerce & Retail

Are e-Commerce Experiences Ready for the Metaverse & How Can Marketers & Brands Prepare for the Metaverse?

Meta Provides an All-Inclusive Study for Students

Metaverse is Changing the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

Metaverse, Cybersecurity & Privacy. How Will This Landscape Look Like?

Systemic Threats Could Debilitate Metaverse

Sprucing up Metaverse to Overcome Privacy Blockers

Risks of Identity Fragmentation and Data Privacy concerns Necessitate DeFi Networks

Will Metaverse Save the World? Exploring Metaverse & its Promise of Enabling Sustainability

Metaverse Claims to Aid Humanity Achieve Sustainability Goals

Environmental Benefits of Metaverse

Spatial Computing to Mitigate Climate Change

Amid the Hype Surrounding Metaverse & Environmental Sustainability, What's the Real Truth? What is the Carbon Footprint of the Metaverse?

NFTs Mired under Climate Controversy

The Exhaustive Process of Creating a Cryptocurrency is Energy Intensive & Detrimental to the Goals of Sustainability: Energy Consumed (In Kilowatt Hours) Per Cryptocurrency Transaction

Major Challenges Facing Metaverse

Hype Aside. Metaverse Will be a Challenging Environment/World to Create?

Why Metaverse Should be Open Source?

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 90 Featured)

Accenture PLC

Adobe Inc.

Capgemini SE

EON Reality, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Alibaba Cloud

3i Inc.

Animoca Brands

Antier Solutions Pvt Ltd

Decentraland

Appinventiv

DevDen Creative Solutions

Electronic Arts, Inc.

Dapper Labs Inc.

