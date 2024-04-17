World In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market Trends and Opportunities Report 2024: Increasing Interest in Digital Diagnostics, Combining Data and Analytics with Traditional IVD

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Trends and Market Update: March 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the most current insights into these trends and others shaping the market.

Diagnostic testing has become a fundamental aspect of healthcare, aiding physicians in diagnosing conditions and determining treatments. Despite a decline in COVID-19 testing affecting total revenues, core diagnostic segments have generally experienced growth. Factors such as new products, changes in global health spending, regulatory shifts, and disease trends contribute to a constantly changing market, yet one that remains resilient.

Key growing segments attracting industry attention include next-generation sequencing (NGS), personalized medicine, and mass spectrometry. Immunochemistry, point-of-care (POC) testing, and molecular diagnostics are also of significant interest, and expected to play a crucial role in the future of IVD. The IVD market remains dynamic, characterized by constant innovations.

In In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Trends and Market Update: March 2024, you'll discover:

What's Driving Growth in the IVD Market in 2024

What Major Trends are Affecting the Market in 2024

What Product Trends and New Developments Will Shape the IVD Market in 2024

Trends highlighted throughout 2023 and into 2024 include:

Growing interest in multiplex disease testing

Increasing interest in digital diagnostics, combining data and analytics with traditional IVD

Continued advancement of AI technologies

Growth in rapid and POC testing

And much more

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Worldwide Ivd Market - March 2024 Update

Ivd Market Demand and Growth

COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets

Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments

Chapter 2: Product Trends and New Developments

Selected New - Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 - Core Ivd Product Launches, Developments and Trends

Immunoassay

Molecular

Personalized Medicine and Genetic Testing

Poc

Sequencing

Microbiology

Selected COVID-19 Developments - Q4 2023 - Q1 2024

Chapter 3: Top Ivd Market Participant Results

Selected Competitive Leader Updates

Q4 2023, Q1 2024 M&A Activity

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Co

Biomerieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Exact Sciences, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Quidelortho Corporation

Roche Diagnostic

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Chapter 4: New Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence Future Trends

At-Home Testing

Multiplex Testing

Telehealth

