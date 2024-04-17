World In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market Trends and Opportunities Report 2024: Increasing Interest in Digital Diagnostics, Combining Data and Analytics with Traditional IVD

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Trends and Market Update: March 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Diagnostic testing has become a fundamental aspect of healthcare, aiding physicians in diagnosing conditions and determining treatments. Despite a decline in COVID-19 testing affecting total revenues, core diagnostic segments have generally experienced growth. Factors such as new products, changes in global health spending, regulatory shifts, and disease trends contribute to a constantly changing market, yet one that remains resilient.
Key growing segments attracting industry attention include next-generation sequencing (NGS), personalized medicine, and mass spectrometry. Immunochemistry, point-of-care (POC) testing, and molecular diagnostics are also of significant interest, and expected to play a crucial role in the future of IVD. The IVD market remains dynamic, characterized by constant innovations.
In In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Trends and Market Update: March 2024, you'll discover:
- What's Driving Growth in the IVD Market in 2024
- What Major Trends are Affecting the Market in 2024
- What Product Trends and New Developments Will Shape the IVD Market in 2024
Trends highlighted throughout 2023 and into 2024 include:
- Growing interest in multiplex disease testing
- Increasing interest in digital diagnostics, combining data and analytics with traditional IVD
- Continued advancement of AI technologies
- Growth in rapid and POC testing
- And much more
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Worldwide Ivd Market - March 2024 Update
- Ivd Market Demand and Growth
- COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets
- Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments
Chapter 2: Product Trends and New Developments
- Selected New - Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 - Core Ivd Product Launches, Developments and Trends
- Immunoassay
- Molecular
- Personalized Medicine and Genetic Testing
- Poc
- Sequencing
- Microbiology
- Selected COVID-19 Developments - Q4 2023 - Q1 2024
Chapter 3: Top Ivd Market Participant Results
- Selected Competitive Leader Updates
- Q4 2023, Q1 2024 M&A Activity
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson and Co
- Biomerieux SA
- Danaher Corporation
- Exact Sciences, Inc.
- Hologic, Inc.
- Quidelortho Corporation
- Roche Diagnostic
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Chapter 4: New Opportunities
- Artificial Intelligence Future Trends
- At-Home Testing
- Multiplex Testing
- Telehealth
