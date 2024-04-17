Naturally Love Hue Launches Non-Toxic Beauty Line for Melanated Women

HOCKESSIN, Del., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naturally Love Hue, a new player in the beauty industry, announces the launch of its non-toxic and vegan hair and skin care line, dedicated to promoting healthier beauty practices among melanated women. The brand was born from a transformative personal health journey following an MS diagnosis that affected the founders, a dynamic mother-daughter duo.





Moved by the stark statistic that 21% of African American women are diagnosed with MS and the disproportionate impact of Lupus on African American and Latino communities, the founders, Raven Gillum and her mother, set out to create beauty products that are safe, effective, and conscious of the health needs of their community. Their commitment led to extensive research and collaboration with chemists to ensure that every product is free from synthetic, toxic, and harmful ingredients.

The Naturally Love Hue product lineup features shampoos, conditioners, body scrubs, and body butters infused with high-quality natural ingredients like avocado, honey, ginger root, and exotic extracts such as blueberry seed, passion fruit, and caviar. Each item is formulated to not only enhance beauty but also to nurture the body.



The company's mission is clear: to inspire 1 million melanated women to make the switch to its non-toxic, natural, and vegan beauty alternatives. With every product crafted in the United States and infused with love, Naturally Love Hue is more than just a beauty brand—it’s a movement towards embracing a healthy lifestyle without compromising on quality or performance.

Naturally Love Hue invites women to join their community of self-love and empowerment, where health is prioritized and beauty is celebrated. To explore their product range and learn more about their mission, visit https://www.naturallylovehue.com.



For media inquiries or more information, contact Raven Gillum at hello@naturallylovehue.com.

About Naturally Love Hue:

Naturally Love Hue is committed to offering high-quality, non-toxic and vegan skin and hair products that cater to the unique needs of melanated women, ensuring that each product meets rigorous standards and is made with the utmost care and respect for health and wellness.

