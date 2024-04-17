Telehandler Market Rising to US$ 11,822.81 Million Valuation by 2034: Emphasis on Enhanced Safety Features Stimulates Industry Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The telehandler market is anticipated to surpass US$ 6,664.40 million in 2024 and a valuation of US$ 11,822.81 million by 2034. The telehandler market size is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.90% from 2024 to 2034.



Safety is crucial in the telehandler industry, where operators commonly work in hazardous conditions with big loads and high altitudes. Manufacturers are constantly developing and integrating advanced safety measures to reduce hazards and enhance operator protection. The implementation of stability control, load management, and collision avoidance technologies can improve stability and avert mishaps. Safety is further enhanced by improved operator visibility made possible by features like cameras and sensors, which lower the risk of accidents and injuries. In addition to protecting drivers and bystanders, these safety improvements also help businesses reduce their liability and comply with regulations.

Telehandler customization and specialty attachments are on the rise, which aligns with the varied requirements of various applications and sectors. A vast array of attachments, including jibs, winches, work platforms, and adjustable forks, are provided by telehandler manufacturers to fulfill specific needs and increase the capabilities of their machines. Customization enables companies in the construction, agricultural, warehousing, and other industries to maximize telehandler performance for their specific requirements. In addition to increasing operational effectiveness, this trend encourages manufacturer innovation and differentiation to meet a wider range of client demands and preferences.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4934

Key Takeaways from the Telehandler Market Report

The global telehandler market size expanded at a 2.00% CAGR from 2019 to 2023.

The 30’ to 60’ segment holds 47% of market shares in 2024.

The 3 to 6 ton segment captured 46.20% of market shares in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 5.10% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Germany is anticipated to develop at a 4.50% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Japan is estimated to surge at a 5.60% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in India is expected to increase at a 5.60% CAGR through 2034.





“The telehandler industry is expanding rapidly, propelled by the expansion of infrastructure and the growing urban population. Manufacturers need to prioritize safety compliance, innovation, and strategic alliances if they want to stay competitive. Using eCommerce platforms can help businesses reach a wider audience. The changing telehandler market landscape requires agility and teamwork to navigate,” Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Telehandler market competition is typified by fierce rivalry between prominent companies vying for market share via technological innovation, creative product development, and tactical alliances. Market leaders with global distribution networks, robust brand awareness, and vast product ranges include JCB, Caterpillar, and Manitou Group. These businesses use their established clientele and market presence to stay ahead of the competition while gaining market share.

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-4934

Recent Developments

In November 2023, Wacker Neuson introduced a new little electric telehandler. The new TH412e telehandler is small and suitable for restricted places.

In September 2023, JCB unveiled the new 525-60E electric small telehandler, which is a part of their entirely electric e-tech line.

In November 2023, Merlo UK introduced its electric telehandler at the Agritechnica 2023 in Hannover, Germany.



Market Opportunities

Manufacturers have an opportunity to tap into developing regions across Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, where rapid urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructural growth promise substantial revenue growth potential.

By customizing telehandlers to address the distinct needs of renewable energy projects, manufacturers can further enhance their market presence and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Moreover, by offering telehandlers equipped with specialized attachments and features tailored to agricultural applications, manufacturers can establish a strong foothold in the agricultural sector.

The expansion of e-commerce and the growing demand for streamlined warehouse operations present a lucrative avenue for logistics operations, providing manufacturers with the chance to expand their offerings and meet evolving industry needs.

Key Players

JCB (J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd.)

Caterpillar Inc.

Manitou Group

Terex Corporation

Merlo S.p.A.

Genie (Terex Corporation)

Haulotte Group

Bobcat Company (Doosan Group)

Liebherr Group

Komatsu Ltd.

Buy this Exclusive Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4934

Market Segmentation

By Maximum Lift Height:

Up to 30’

30’ to 60’

More than 60’



By Ownership:

Rental Services

End-use Industries Construction Agricultural Aftermarket



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan





Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

The trajectory of the laser cutting machine market is marked by steady acceleration, poised to attain new heights with a moderate CAGR of 5.80% through 2034. Starting from a modest US$ 3,776.10 million in 2024, the market's value is primed to escalate to a resounding US$ 6,635.90 million by 2034, reflecting its sustained growth momentum.

The enclosed motor starter market is positioned for expansion, boasting a valuation of US$ 1,822.7 million in 2024. Leveraging enclosed motor starters for renewable energy applications provides a competitive edge, propelling the market towards robust growth. Anticipated to expand to US$ 2,865.9 million by 2034, the market is set to achieve a CAGR of 4.63% through the forecast period.

The gem faceting machine market maintains a steady pace, with its valuation reaching US$ 849.8 million in 2024. Poised for substantial growth, the market is forecasted to elevate to US$ 1,270 million by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.10% from 2024 to 2034.

The submersible pumps market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of US$ 19.39 billion by 2033, compared to US$ 11.68 billion in 2023, indicating a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The mining remanufacturing component market, valued at US$ 4.5 billion in 2024, is projected to witness a steady rise, with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the global market for mining remanufacturing components is expected to reach US$ 6.4 billion, reflecting the industry's sustained growth trajectory.

The global dredging market, estimated at US$ 16,684.12 million in 2024, is poised for moderate growth with a CAGR of 2.15% during the forecast period. Expected to reach nearly US$ 20,638.92 million by 2034, the global dredging industry demonstrates resilience and steady expansion.

The warehouse robotics market is forecasted to undergo significant evolution, transitioning from US$ 1,540.57 million in 2024 to US$ 5,609.75 million in 2034. Advancing at a remarkable CAGR of 13.8% between 2024 and 2034, the demand for warehouse robotics underscores the industry's rapid development and technological innovation.

The energy-efficient motor market is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated value of US$ 59.1 billion in 2024, set to surge to US$ 151.0 billion by 2034. Projected to maintain a robust CAGR of 9.8% throughout the forecast period, this market reflects the increasing emphasis on energy conservation and sustainable practices across industries.

The smart pump market is forecasted to reach US$ 2,165.7 million by 2033, with a notable CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, starting from a valuation of US$ 1,021.9 million in 2023.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of ~400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube