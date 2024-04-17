Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing (Discovery, Preclinical & Clinical Services) Industry Report 2024: An $82 Billion Market in 2023 - Forecasts to 2030, Trends and Strategies Reshaping the Landscape

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing (DDO) Market Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical outsourcing market (Discovery, Preclinical & Clinical Services) was estimated to be worth $82 billion in 2023, which accounts to 37.5% of the overall pharma R&D spending. Out of $82 billion, 29.6% accounts for discovery-based services i.e. $24.3 billion in 2023. Pre-clinical and Clinical related services accounts to 12.6% and 57.8% respectively.

This report provides comprehensive insights on the global drug discovery outsourcing market. The report covers all segments, global trends and emerging strategies of the outsourcing market related to drug discovery. This report caters to the need of Contract research organizations, Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Service providers and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the potential of the DDO market.

Over the last two decades, the Pharmaceutical/Biotech industry has undergone radical changes. The unprecedented downsizing of the internal discovery of big pharmaceuticals, patent expiration, shift towards biologics have seen a surge in the externalization and outsourcing activities. As the industry is looking for new sources of discovery and innovation with limited resources, there is a growing preference to move towards externalization and willingness to embrace the concept of outsourcing.

This study estimates that ~16% of the pharmaceutical/biotech R&D spending was allocated to outsourcing. Almost all the major Pharmaceutical companies are considering outsourcing as a core strategy to fill their discovery pipelines. Contract Research Organisations (CROs) that have precise capabilities through greater flexibility are the preferred ones. Nowadays, big pharma relies more on CROs for drug discovery capabilities to stock up their pipelines.

The report also provides insights on customer base, number of deals between CRO's and Pharmaceutical /biotech firms, global FTE rates, employee strength & number of companies, revenue per employee of major players, therapeutic area gap analysis and successful research collaboration outcomes of selected CRO's and Sponsors, which are likely to have an impact on the DDO market in the foreseeable future.

This report covers in-depth analysis of major players by therapeutic area of focus, capabilities, geographic presence, business models, financials, collaborations, acquisitions, various marketing strategies adopted along with insightful analysis on conferences, clusters and match making websites.

Major Drug Discovery Outsourcing (DDO) players included in the report are

Aragen Lifesciences

Bioduro-Sundia

Charles River Laboratories (CRL)

Chempartner

Curia

Eurofins

Evotec

Jubilant Biosys

Nuvisan

Pharmaron Inc.

SAI Lifesciences

Schrondinger Inc.

Selvita

Shanghai Medicilon

Sygnature Discovery

Symeres

Syngene

Viva Biotech

Wuxi Biologics

Wuxiapptec

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Research Methodology

2.2 Forecasting Model

2.3 Market Dynamics

2.4 Market Sizing

2.5 Trends & Strategies in the CRO Industry

2.6 AI Implementation in Drug Discovery

3 Business Overview

3.1 Business Models

3.2 Business Evolution

3.3 Certifications

3.4 Dd Indicators

3.5 Pharmaceutical R&D Exp & Intensity

3.6 Pharmaceutical Therapeutic Area Analysis

3.7 Selected Pharmaceutical Players-Area of Interest

4 Competitor Analysis

4.1 Therapeutic Area Matrix

4.2 Global FTE Rates

4.3 Regional Revenues vs FTE

4.4 Customer Base

4.5 Deals

4.6 Therapeutic Area Analysis

4.7 Therapeutic Area Gap Analysis

4.8 Key Players Drug Modality

4.9 Emerging Drug Modalities

4.10 CRO's Revenue and Capability Matrix

4.11 Selected CRO Track Record of Success & Distinguished Core Capabilities

4.12 Start-Up CROs & Their Differentiated Area of Expertise

4.13 Pricing Analysis of Various Drug Discovery Services

4.14 Successful Collaborations

5 Leading Players

5.1 Overview

5.2 Capabilities

5.3 Therapeutic Area

5.4 Business Models

5.5 Collaborations

5.6 Acquisitions

6 Marketing Strategies

6.1 Conferences

6.1.1 Conferences Analysis: 2023

6.1.2 Major Conferences in 2024

6.2 Match Making Websites

6.3 Virtual Pharmaceuticals

6.4 Online RPFs

6.5 Networking Websites

6.6 Clusters

6.7 Other Marketing Strategies

6.7.1 Website Rankings

6.8 References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wug2g8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.