The Habit Burger Grill Opens 11th Restaurant in Florida With Cutler Bay Drive-Thru Location

IRVINE, Calif., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their 11th restaurant in Florida with their Cutler Bay drive-thru opening. The restaurant and drive-thru are located at 19169 S. Dixie Highway, Cutler Bay, FL 33157, and their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public starting Wednesday, April 24, 2024.



In honor of their grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at http://www.habitburger.com/cutlerbay.

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, April 20): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Monday, April 22): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Tuesday, April 23): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.



“We love bringing the taste of California feel-good to the Sunshine State – in fact, this is the 11th restaurant we are launching in Florida with our Cutler Bay opening,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at The Habit Burger Grill. “We know Cutler Bay has a deep history and is a vibrant, charismatic hub of activities. The Habit Burger Grill hopes to add to this beautiful city’s energy with fresh-from-the-flame Charburgers, award-winning sides, flavorful sandwiches, and so much more.”

The 2,317 sq. foot Spartanburg restaurant will offer drive-thru, dine-in, takeout; and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant will be open 10:30 – 10:00 M – Sun

Drive Thru 10:30 – 10:00 Mon – Thu and 10:30 – 11:00 Fri – Sun

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. The Habit Burger Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 370 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com. www.habitburger.com.

