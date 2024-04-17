HEALWELL Subsidiaries, Khure Health & Pentavere Research Group, to Participate and Present at Upcoming Globally Recognized Medical Conferences

Khure Health will be presenting at the National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings on May 14-18, 2024 in Long Beach, CA.

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALWELL AI Inc. (“HEALWELL” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care, is pleased to announce that its subsidiaries Khure Health Inc. (“Khure”) and Pentavere Research Group Inc. (“Pentavere”) will be presenting their breakthrough AI work at the following medical conferences in May 2024.

Don Watts, President of Khure, will be participating in the following upcoming medical conference, where Khure’s AI-enabled clinical decision support technology is featured in a presentation showing its utility in supporting US Nephrologists with guideline directed patient care in Chronic Kidney Disease:

National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Spring Clinical Meetings

Date: May 14-18, 2024

Hosted at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center from May 14-18, 2024, the Spring Clinical Meeting is the NKF's premiere educational event designed for renal health care professionals to explore innovation, research, and best clinical practice within nephrology.

For more information on NKF’s Spring Clinical Meetings, please visit: https://www.kidney.org/spring-clinical

Aaron Leibtag, CEO of Pentavere and Dr. Christopher Pettengell C, will be participating in the following upcoming medical conferences:

Canadian Retina Society (CRS) Annual Meeting

Date: May 3-5, 2024

Presenting Real World Evidence Research: Using AI to Discover Baseline Predictors of Anti-VEGF Treatment intervals in nAMD from Real World Ophthalmology Electronic Health Record Data.

Hosted at Le Westin Montreal from May 3-5, 2024, the annual scientific meeting is the highlight of CFS’s continuing professional development (CPD) program. It offers an unparalleled opportunity for Canadian ophthalmologists and trainees to immerse themselves in three days of high yield presentations and panel discussions dedicated to the latest advancements in the field. The event will gather a faculty of nationally and internationally renowned experts to lead a discussion and debate of the hottest topics in medical and surgical retina.

For more information, please visit: https://crsscr.ca/meeting/

American Head & Neck (AHNS) Annual Meeting

Date: May 15-16, 2024

Presenting Research: Using Artificial Intelligence to automate the extraction of staging criteria from the electronic health records of oropharyngeal cancer patients.

Hosted at the Chicago Hyatt Regency at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings (COSM) 2024 from May 15-16, 2024, the event brings together residents in training, medical students, and allied health professionals for the purpose of disseminating and exchanging the latest cutting edge clinical and basic scientific research. COSM is the premier educational and technology forum for providing the subspecialties in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery with an opportunity to improve and expand their knowledge and skills thereby enhancing the quality of patient care.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ahns.info/meetings/

American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) Clinical Informatics Meeting

Date: May 21-23, 2024

Presenting Research: Fulfilling the promise of Large Language Models: Getting patients the care they need.

Hosted at the Hilton Minneapolis from May 21-23, 2024, the event gathers clinical informaticians for three days dedicated to turning innovation into practice-ready solutions that make an immediate impact on patient care. Thought leaders driving the future of healthcare delivery will explore practice-ready solutions to enhance patient experiences, reduce costs, and improve public health.

For more information, please visit: https://amia.org/education-events/amia-2024-clinical-informatics-conference

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the symbol “AIDX” and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol “HWAIF”. To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit: https://healwell.ai/

About Khure Health Inc.

Khure is a wholly owned subsidiary of HEALWELL AI. Khure is an AI health technology company whose precision medicine platform harnesses clinical data, enabling physicians to rapidly screen and identify patients with rare diseases and facilitate more personalized treatment. Khure is actively working with and/or has rare and specialty disease programs in development with 6 of the top 10 Pharma companies and international disease associations. For more information, visit: https://khurehealth.ca/

About Pentavere Research Group Inc.

Pentavere Research Group is a globally recognized and award-winning AI digital health company that has built a best-in-class AI engine to identify patients that are eligible for approved medications or interventions, to improve outcomes for patients and help drive therapy growth and penetration. Pentavere's AI system, DARWEN™, identifies patients that are eligible for but not receiving approved medications or interventions, improving outcomes for patients and helping drive appropriate therapy growth and penetration. For more information, visit: http://pentavere.ai/

