Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery Founder Dr. Alan Durkin Appointed VIO Med Spa Chief Medical Officer

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, and MedSpa, the premier aesthetic surgery center on Florida’s Treasure Coast, today announced that dual Board-Certified Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon and Owner/Founder of Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, and MedSpa and Founder and Medical Director of MedSpa Network, Dr. Alan Durkin has been appointed Chief Medical Officer of innovative aesthetic and wellness franchise company, VIO Med Spa. In this role, Dr. Durkin will oversee the medical direction for all VIO Med Spa franchise locations, ensuring the highest standards of care and leading treatment protocols.



As Chief Medical Officer for VIO Med Spa, Dr. Durkin will lead a team of medical directors, each heading their own franchise units, as they deliver exceptional pre- and post-care to VIO Med Spa franchise patients. Through his MedSpa Network, an organization committed to advanced, comprehensive aesthetic training programs for medical professionals, he has developed comprehensive training courses for aestheticians and injectors that will provide another training opportunity to enhance VIO Med Spa's educational offerings and set new industry standards.

"The expansion of medical aesthetics, surgical and nonsurgical, continues to progress at a breakneck pace," stated Dr. Alan Durkin. "VIO Med Spa is at the forefront of that expansion, and not just in volume, but with outcomes. I am absolutely honored to accept this position, and I intend to work diligently to improve their already superlative system."

Dr. Durkin’s clinical experience and leadership expertise align with VIO Med Spa's mission to shape the future of the aesthetic industry, particularly helping to elevate the already outstanding growth of VIO's pioneering franchise model. VIO is well on its way to revolutionizing the accessibility of premier aesthetic services to a broader audience, reaching its current 40 locations in only five years and on track to hit over 60 in 2024 and 80 in 2025.

"Dr. Durkin's appointment reaffirms our commitment to excellence and innovation," says Ryan Rose, CEO of VIO Med Spa. "His exceptional track record and visionary leadership will undoubtedly propel VIO to new heights."

A distinguished plastic & reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Durkin brings a portfolio of notable achievements and experience to his position with VIO Med Spa. He has established a benchmark for excellence in cosmetic surgery, offering patients a unique blend of style, comfort, and high-quality medical care. His expertise spans a comprehensive range of procedures, including facial and breast aesthetic surgery, body contouring, and innovative anti-aging treatments. He has been credited with development of the Internal Bra technique for aesthetic breast augmentation in professional athletes, and with development of the Biologic Sling Facelift. He has routinely lectured throughout the United States and Europe for over a decade regarding his techniques and outcomes.

Dr. Durkin adds this position to his list of expert credentials including founder and aesthetic plastic surgeon with Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery, Ocean Drive Dermatology and Ocean Drive MedSpa; founder and Medical Director of the MedSpa Network; Chairman of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital; Vice Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Indian River; and Clinical Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at Florida State University, and Larkin Medical Center. He also serves as a Key Opinion Leader for multiple aesthetic corporations, including Merz Aesthetics, the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF), Apyx Medical, Rohrer Aesthetics, Dr. Babor, Glo Pharma, Allergan, and many others.

ABOUT DR. DURKIN

Dr. Alan Durkin, a dual board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is a diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and American Board of Surgery, with expertise in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery of the face and breast. Named one of "The Best Doctors in America" by Castle Connolly, Dr. Durkin's work has been featured in Vogue, New York Times, Shape, Cosmopolitan, and Martha Stewart Living. With a steadfast commitment to safety, innovation, and patient care, Dr. Durkin continues to shape the landscape of plastic surgery both locally and nationally.

ABOUT OCEAN DRIVE PLASTIC SURGERY

Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery is Florida’s premiere center for cosmetic surgery, with a 30-year history of providing safe surgical and non-surgical cosmetic services on Florida’s Treasure Coast. Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery combines style and elegance with a state-of-the-art surgical facility, Laser Center, Medical Spa, and Make-up Studio in a warm and welcoming office environment. The office provides a beautiful, private, and relaxed oceanside atmosphere to experience while being seen by any one of the center’s doctors and medical specialists. Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery is a state-certified Surgery Center featuring an advanced surgical suite where all cosmetic procedures can be performed in privacy. When choosing OCEAN DRIVE Plastic Surgery for cosmetic surgery, you will enjoy the private overnight suites. To learn more about Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery, visit https://www.oceandriveplasticsurgery.com/.

ABOUT VIO MED SPA:

VIO Med Spa is a leading name in the medical spa industry, offering a wide range of aesthetic and wellness services. Known for its innovative franchise model, VIO allows entrepreneurs, including non-medical personnel, to become part of the booming aesthetics industry. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to high-quality care, VIO Med Spa is dedicated to helping clients achieve their beauty and wellness goals.

