Global COVID-19 Testing Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030 from $19.9 Billion in 2023

The global market for COVID-19 Testing estimated at US$19.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of -14.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

COVID-19 testing has become integral in controlling the spread of the virus, witnessing significant growth due to the rising incidence of the coronavirus. Various types of tests are employed, including molecular tests such as RT-PCR, which currently dominate the market. Rapid tests have also emerged as crucial tools in containing the virus due to their quick turnaround times.



RT-PCR Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record -14.9% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Immunoassay Test Strips/cassettes segment is estimated at -12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Immunoassays, particularly antibody tests, are experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for serology testing. Diagnostic laboratories constitute the largest end-use segment for COVID-19 testing, utilizing nasopharyngeal/oropharyngeal swabs as the primary sample type. Approved COVID-19 tests span molecular assays, immunoassay kits, and antigen tests, providing a diverse range of options for detecting the virus.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at -27.7% CAGR



The COVID-19 Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of -27.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -13.3% and -12.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -12.1% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

Rising Incidence of Coronavirus Cases Drive the Need for Testing

Pandemic Gives Rise to Innovative Partnership Models

Broader Adoption of Reverse-Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction-based Diagnostics

Increasing Point-of-Care Molecular Testing

Accelerated Development and Faster Adoption of New Technologies

Expansion of Manufacturing Capacity in Asia and Shift of Supply

Positioning for the Future

Some Innovative Testing Methods for COVID-19:

CRISPR

Bioluminescence Testing

Lab-on-chip Testing

LAMpore Kits

Covid-19 NudgeBox Test by DNANudge

High Risk of Infection in Geriatric Population Drives COVID-19 Testing Market

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Point-of-Care Tests Witness Rapid Growth

Innovations and Approvals

PorTable PoC Test with a Smartphone Reader

Saliva Test

FDA Approves First Molecular Test for Asymptomatic Patients

New Molecular Test N1-STOP-LAMP

LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test

Integration of Sophisticated Technology to Drive Market Growth

Isothermal Amplification: An Effective Alternative to RT-PCR for COVID-19 Testing

A Rapid Genomics Strategy to Trace Coronavirus

The pioneering of Rapid Genomics

Digital Healthcare Gains Spotlight Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Digital Technologies Gaining Adoption Amid COVID-19

List of COVID-19 Contact Tracing Apps

Amazon Offers FDA-Approved COVID-19 Test

Alliance of BMGF and Life Science Companies Pledge to Improve Access

Ensuring the Perfect Mix of COVID-19 Testing

Testing Rate & Average Turnaround Time to Results as Key Metrics

Growing Significance of Pooled Testing

Participation of Public & Private Sector

Avoiding Supply Mismatch

Recent Launches

New Test Detects SARS-CoV-2 in Less Than Five Minutes

New COVID-19 Test Provides Faster Results and Eliminates False Negatives

New Rapid Lateral Flow Immunoassay Developed

University of California Develops Rapid, Accurate Testing for SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies

Abbott Plans Shipment of Tens of Millions of At-Home Coronavirus Tests Costing $25 in Early 2021

Quidel Gains FDA Approval for Sofia 2 Antigen Test

Improving Medicine with Innovation and Technology and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Develop COVID-19 Testing Impact Calculator (U.S.)

Nanomix Offers eLab COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test

Abbott Receives FDA Approval for BinaxNow

Roche Introduces Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test

DnaNudge Offers CovidNudge Test

Open-Source Toolkit Helps Developing Countries Meet Demand for COVID-19 Diagnostics

3M Joins Hands with MIT's Sikes Lab to Create Rapid & Affordable COVID-19 Test

ZTA Biotech Announces "Breakthrough" Development with Antibody Test

Molecular Diagnostics Firm QuantuMDx Group Set to Scale up Production of Rapid PCR COVID-19 Device

Mologic Granted CE Mark for Rapid Antigen Test

FDA Approves Abbott's COVID-19 Antigen Test

AptameXTM

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

