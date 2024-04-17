Pet Accessories Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Robopets Make Foray into the Pet Accessories Market

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Pet Accessories estimated at US$34.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Pet Toys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$24.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Other Pet Products segment is estimated at 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Pet Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pet Accessories Market Set for a Rapid Growth, Post COVID-19
- US and Europe Dominate the Regional Landscape
- Asia-Pacific (including China) Emerge as the Fastest Growing Region
- Increase in Pet Ownership to Spur Market Growth
- Pet Facts around the World: Snapshot
- Dogs & Cats: Major Categories of Pet Accessories Market
- Pet Toys - A Key Growth Driver for the Pet Accessories Market
- Interactive Toys Find Favor among Pet Owners
- Popular Dog Toys in Brief
- Popular Cat Toys in Brief
- Competitive Landscape
- Pet Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Spending on Pets across Countries to Benefit Pet Accessories Market
- Pet Humanization - A Pivotal Growth Driver for Pet Accessories Market
- Rise in Preference for Natural and Environment Friendly Pet Accessories
- Sustainable Pet Products Increases in Popularity
- Premiumization Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Growing Trend of Customization in Pet Accessories
- Technological Innovations and New Product Developments Maintain Growth Momentum
- Innovations in Dog Toys
- Robotic Cameras Gain Traction
- Advent of Smart Pet Accessories: A Key Trend
- Wearable Pet Devices Witness Increasing Popularity
- As the Trendsetter in Pet Industry, Steadily Expanding Demand for Pet Wearables in the US to Benefit Demand for Smart Collars: US Pet Wearable Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023
- Pet Dogs Used as Stress Buster in Organizations
- Pet Grooming Products Gain Increased Popularity
- All Natural, Organic, Botanical Pet Grooming Products
- Competitive Landscape
- Offline Distribution Leads, Online Soars in Popularity
- Pet Collars and Beds - Significant Revenue Generators
- Select Flea Collars
- Select Cat Collars
- Select Smart Collar/ Tracking Devices for Cat
- Select Dog Bed Types
- E-Commerce Registers Dramatic Growth
- Online Channels Emerge as Bright Spot
- Robopets Make Foray into the Pet Accessories Market
- Pet Shampoo Market Moves Ahead to Witness Shiny, Bright Years Ahead
- Dog Products & Commercial Segments Rule Global Pet Shampoo Market
- Pet Furniture Market Registers Rapid Growth
- Customized Pet Furniture Wins Big
- Pet Care Goes Digital
- Fashionable & Multifunctional Pet Accessories Make a Cut
- Growing Urbanization and Middle Class Population in Developing Regions Enhance Prospects
- World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
