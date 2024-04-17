Pet Accessories Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Robopets Make Foray into the Pet Accessories Market

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pet Accessories estimated at US$34.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Pet Toys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$24.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Other Pet Products segment is estimated at 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Pet Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Pet Accessories Market Set for a Rapid Growth, Post COVID-19

US and Europe Dominate the Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific (including China) Emerge as the Fastest Growing Region

Increase in Pet Ownership to Spur Market Growth

Pet Facts around the World: Snapshot

Dogs & Cats: Major Categories of Pet Accessories Market

Pet Toys - A Key Growth Driver for the Pet Accessories Market

Interactive Toys Find Favor among Pet Owners

Popular Dog Toys in Brief

Popular Cat Toys in Brief

Competitive Landscape

Pet Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 167 Featured)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.

Armitage Pet Care

DoggyMan H.A. Co., Ltd.

Canine Styles, Inc.

Ancol Pet Products Limited

Bob Martin UK Ltd

Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc. (dba Petmate)

Dalian Wanda Group

Dogline

EzyDog Australia Pty Ltd.

Dobbies Garden Centres Limited

Fetch Pet Products, LLC.

Coastal Pet Products, Inc.

Formula One Licensing BV

CAROLE MARTIN COMFORT WEAR

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Spending on Pets across Countries to Benefit Pet Accessories Market

Pet Humanization - A Pivotal Growth Driver for Pet Accessories Market

Rise in Preference for Natural and Environment Friendly Pet Accessories

Sustainable Pet Products Increases in Popularity

Premiumization Bodes Well for Market Growth

Growing Trend of Customization in Pet Accessories

Technological Innovations and New Product Developments Maintain Growth Momentum

Innovations in Dog Toys

Robotic Cameras Gain Traction

Advent of Smart Pet Accessories: A Key Trend

Wearable Pet Devices Witness Increasing Popularity

As the Trendsetter in Pet Industry, Steadily Expanding Demand for Pet Wearables in the US to Benefit Demand for Smart Collars: US Pet Wearable Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Pet Dogs Used as Stress Buster in Organizations

Pet Grooming Products Gain Increased Popularity

All Natural, Organic, Botanical Pet Grooming Products

Competitive Landscape

Offline Distribution Leads, Online Soars in Popularity

Pet Collars and Beds - Significant Revenue Generators

Select Flea Collars

Select Cat Collars

Select Smart Collar/ Tracking Devices for Cat

Select Dog Bed Types

E-Commerce Registers Dramatic Growth

Online Channels Emerge as Bright Spot

Robopets Make Foray into the Pet Accessories Market

Pet Shampoo Market Moves Ahead to Witness Shiny, Bright Years Ahead

Dog Products & Commercial Segments Rule Global Pet Shampoo Market

Pet Furniture Market Registers Rapid Growth

Customized Pet Furniture Wins Big

Pet Care Goes Digital

Fashionable & Multifunctional Pet Accessories Make a Cut

Growing Urbanization and Middle Class Population in Developing Regions Enhance Prospects

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 373 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $34.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $55.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

New Report Features

Full access to influencer engagement stats

Free access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.

Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities

Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

