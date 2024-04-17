Lophos Pharmaceuticals’ Licensed Site Celebrates Successful Building Occupancy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lophos Holdings Inc. (“Lophos” or the “Company”) (CSE:MESC) is delighted to announce the successful receipt of building occupancy for its subsidiary, Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., in Napanee, Ontario. This milestone achievement follows the dedicated efforts of Carmichael Engineering Ltd., the esteemed HVAC engineering and construction firm based in Belleville, ON, whose partnership has been integral to the project's conclusion.



Carmichael Engineering’s unwavering commitment to excellence and expertise in thermal system technologies has played a pivotal role in accelerating the completion of the HVAC project, aligning seamlessly with Lophos’s strategic objectives.

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Carmichael Engineering for their exceptional contributions in expediting the HVAC project, culminating in the successful occupancy of our building in Napanee," said Claire Stawnyczy, CEO at Lophos. "Their professionalism and dedication have been instrumental in advancing our operational goals and solidifying our presence in the region."

With the attainment of building occupancy, Lophos is poised to commence its cultivation operations at the facility, culminating with the planting of over 3,000 Lophophora williamsii (peyote) seeds. This expansion marks a significant increase from the initially projected 1,000 plants by the end of 2024, reflecting the company's ambitious growth strategy. Leveraging the site’s Controlled Substance Dealer’s License (CSDL), which authorizes the possession, sale, transportation, and delivery of various controlled substances, including mescaline, psilocin, psilocybin, LSD, DMT, MDMA, and ketamine, management believes that the company is poised for significant growth and innovation in the biosciences sector.

"We are excited to embark on the next phase of our journey, as we harness the capabilities of our newly occupied facility to drive pioneering research and innovation in the study of peyote," added Stawnyczy.

Lophos reaffirms its commitment to transparency and innovation, inviting stakeholders to visit the company's website at lophos.com and follow updates on Twitter (@lophospharma) and LinkedIn.

About Lophos

Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lophos Holdings Inc. (CSE:MESC), is a leading biosciences company specializing in the cultivation, research, and sale of peyote. With a comprehensive Controlled Substances Dealer's License (CSDL), the subsidiary is authorized for the possession, sale, transportation, and delivery of various controlled substances, underscoring the breadth of its operations.

For Further Inquiries

Contact:

Claire Stawnyczy – CEO, Lophos Holdings Inc.

Email: invest@lophos.com

Website: www.lophos.com

Phone: 1-833-450-7407

