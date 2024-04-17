Canadian Goldcamps Announces Board and Management Changes

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. (“Canadian GoldCamps”, or the “Company”) (CSE: CAMP) (FSE: A68) (OTC: SMATF) announces that Brendan Purdy has resigned as a director and interim CEO effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Purdy for his years of service to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.



Newly appointed to the Board are Jason Hawkins and Mike Taylor. Mr. Taylor has also been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Cornish has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Michael Taylor, bringing over 40+ years of project generation and management experience in the exploration industry in Canada, is a Professional Geologist, and founding director of SLAM Exploration Ltd. Since completing his Bachelor of Science at University of New Brunswick in 1980, Mr. Taylor has been involved in the exploration and development of gold and base metals for various mining companies. He is a former director of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada and a member of the New Brunswick Prospectors and Developers association. Mr. Taylor was awarded “New Brunswick Prospector of the Year” for the Maisie gold discovery in 2012.

Jason Hawkins brings over 25+ years of capital markets experience in both investment and merchant banking. Over the course of his career, he has advised companies in the mining, oil and gas, technology and healthcare sectors. Mr. Hawkins has been the President of Pelorus Capital Corp. since 2016.

Kevin Cornish holds an MBA from Saint Mary’s University in Halifax where he also earned his CPA designation. With over 17 years of leadership experience in finance, strategy, and operations, he is a well-rounded business management Leader. Mr. Cornish has worked on multiple start-ups and turn arounds in both Canada and the United States. Mr. Cornish has held not for profit, private and public company board and CFO positions throughout his career.

