TX HOLDINGS, INC. HAS CHANGED ITS NAME TO TX RAIL PRODUCTS, INC.

ASHLAND, Ky., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 9, 2023, The Board of Directors of TX Holdings Inc, held a Board Meeting for the purpose of soliciting Board approval to change the name of the Company from TX Holdings, Inc. to TX Rail Products Inc. The new name was unanimously approved by the Board.

Mr. Shrewsbury, the company’s CEO and Chairman, stated that:

It is the view of the Company’s management, the name TX Rail Products, Inc., is more informative and better describes our current line of products. We believe the new name to be more descriptive, which in turn will facilitate potential new customers understand the nature of our business



