Northann Corp.'s Benchwick Brand to Showcase SuperOak Hybrid Wood Planks Alongside Blue11 Collection at NWFA in New Orleans, April 16-18, 2024

ELK GROVE, Calif., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northann Corp. (NYSE American: NCL) today announced that its Benchwick brand will unveil its latest patented innovation, SuperOak Hybrid Wood Planks, before showcasing its award-winning Blue11 Collection, at the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) Expo in New Orleans, April 16-18, 2024, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Hall F & G.



Combining the natural beauty of wood with the durability and sustainability of modern materials, SuperOak Hybrid Wood Planks represent a breakthrough in flooring technology. The product will be in stock across the U.S. starting in May, ensuring customers have access to this revolutionary flooring solution.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Benchwick SuperOak Hybrid Wood Planks, as well as showcase our award-winning Blue11 Collection, at NWFA," said Lin Li, CEO and President of Northann Corp. "SuperOak demonstrates our dedication to pushing the boundaries of flooring technology."

Attendees of NWFA are invited to visit Northann at booth number 2219 to explore the SuperOak and Blue11 Collection and learn more about Benchwick's cutting-edge flooring solutions.

For more information about Northann Corp. and its Benchwick brand, visit www.northann.com .

About Northann Corp.

Northann specializes in 3D-printed flooring solutions under its flagship brand, "Benchwick." The Company's operations span the full spectrum of additive manufacturing, from sourcing recycled ocean plastics to the final production of intricate flooring designs. Northann offers its 3D printing ecosystem as an extensive range of proprietary solutions, including Infinite Glass, DSE, TruBevel, and MattMaster, primarily through its sales network in North America and Europe. The Company aims to redefine the essence of modern flooring and wall panels by offering stylish, durable, and ecologically conscious solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Northann Corp.

Email: ir@northann.com

Phone: +1 (916) 573-3803

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor New York, NY, 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835 x2

Email: info@skylineccg.com