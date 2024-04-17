The Chefs’ Warehouse to Announce First Quarter Results on May 1, 2024

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) today announced that the Company intends to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2024 before the opening of the stock market on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 to review those results.



The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website for 30 days.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, Canada and the Middle East focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 70,000 products to more than 44,000 customer locations throughout the United States, Canada and the Middle East.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415