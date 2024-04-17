Melissa’s Comprehensive Slate of Address Data Quality and Enrichment Solutions Featured in 2024 Catalog

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help businesses worldwide reduce costs associated with undeliverable mail, grow revenue, prevent fraud, and gain a deeper understanding of their customers, Melissa launched its 2024 Data Quality & Enrichment Catalog showcasing the company’s full range of solutions and services. This comprehensive resource shares Melissa's deep expertise and unmatched data quality (DQ) capabilities for an audience interested in keeping customer data clean, up-to-date, and enriched to achieve a high level of insight and more efficient business practices. Melissa is a leading provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions; from significant feature upgrades to proven tools and the availability of more solutions through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, Melissa offers the broadest slate of DQ solutions to serve its global clientele across a range of business sectors.



“Melissa has advocated the inherent business value of customer contact data since the company’s inception nearly 40 years ago,” said Ray Melissa, president and founder, Melissa. “Whether improving customer engagement, detecting fraud, or streamlining business operations, the address is the foundation to data-driven success and Melissa is here to help. Organizations that realize this can use our catalog to educate themselves and learn to leverage customer data for far-reaching business efforts.”



As an authorized provider of global address verification capabilities in the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®), Melissa powers an advantage for federal agencies seeking cloud-based tools to standardize, validate, verify, and enhance the people data on which government operations rely. The company’s partnership with Esri, global leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, further ensures address data is seamlessly location optimized.

In addition, recent strategic acquisitions and partnerships have led to new offerings further rounding out Melissa’s product menu:

ZipInfo , a longtime provider of ZIP Code data, enhances Melissa’s offerings with a broad range of solutions, from county-ZIP Code files to MSA databases.

, a longtime provider of ZIP Code data, enhances Melissa’s offerings with a broad range of solutions, from county-ZIP Code files to MSA databases. Global-Z brings its expertise as a premium Global Service Bureau to Melissa in the form of specialized data quality professionals who work with clients to handle the myriad challenges and complexity found in global customer data.

brings its expertise as a premium Global Service Bureau to Melissa in the form of specialized data quality professionals who work with clients to handle the myriad challenges and complexity found in global customer data. Cicero’s accurate database of elected officials and legislative districts gives Melissa customers access to published business data, empowering individuals and organizations to advocate for their causes more directly.



Melissa’s DQ Catalog features data quality, enrichment, and identity verification solutions powering compliance, fraud prevention, sales, customer engagement, and analytics. Developed as an industry resource for database administrators and developers alike, this catalog highlights tools that clean, verify, update, dedupe, and enrich customer contact data. Capabilities can be implemented at any point in the data chain and are designed to ensure an organization’s global ‘people’ data – addresses, names, phones, and emails – are validated, updated, and standardized. Deployments are flexible, readily available in on-premise, web service, secure FTP processing, and software as a service (SaaS) delivery options.

Click here to download Melissa's 2024 Data Quality & Enrichment Catalog.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

