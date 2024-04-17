Direct Travel Expands Executive Team to Accelerate New Era of Growth and Innovation

Denver, CO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc. , a market leader in corporate travel management, today announced the appointment of Todd Pelletier to Chief Sales Officer and Scott Schwisow to Senior Vice President, Technology and Strategy. Both Todd and Scott join Direct Travel with backgrounds at Talend and SAP Concur.

“I’m proud to welcome Todd and Scott to the Direct Travel team. Their extensive expertise and proven track records will be invaluable assets as we embark on this new chapter of growth,” said Christal Bemont, CEO, Direct Travel. “Todd and Scott will play pivotal roles in ensuring we continue to deliver unparalleled excellence to our clients, their employees and the travel providers that serve them. I’m confident their strategic insights and dedication to innovation will further elevate Direct Travel’s commitment to exceeding customer expectations.”

Todd is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of enterprise and cloud-based sales and management experience across the U.S. and internationally. Most recently, Todd was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Americas at Talend, where he oversaw several of the company’s most critical strategic accounts. Todd also spent more than 20 years at SAP Concur, where he led a global team across sales, pre-sales, account management and marketing. As Chief Sales Officer, Todd will work in lockstep with the sales leadership team to strengthen Direct Travel’s go-to-market investment across sales and marketing — identifying synergies across regions and business lines — and lead the successful introduction, growth and profitability of the new travel technology stack in collaboration with Spotnana, Troop and Center.

“Joining Direct Travel at this pivotal time is an unrivaled opportunity,” said Todd Pelletier, Chief Sales Officer, Direct Travel. “Direct Travel is already an established industry leader, and under the guidance of Steve and Christal, I am confident the company will quickly reach new heights. I’m eager to get to work delivering exceptional service and value to our customers.”

Adept at delivering scalable end-to-end, go-to-market systems, Scott holds more than 30 years of experience creating new products and services, optimizing customer journeys, executing M&A integrations and leading numerous operational initiatives to drive growth and scale. Another Talend and SAP Concur alum, Scott, respectively, served as Vice President of Integrations & Operations and Senior Vice President of Business Transformation. Scott will play a crucial role in planning and executing Direct Travel’s new technology stack and will identify areas for increased investment.

“Direct Travel’s commitment to innovation presents an exciting opportunity to leverage new technologies in shaping the future of corporate travel management,” said Scott Schwisow, Senior Vice President, Technology and Strategy, Direct Travel. “I look forward to collaborating with the team to develop and implement our new technology stack, enhancing the customer experience and driving business growth within our dynamic market.”

Today’s news comes on the heels of Direct Travel’s recent acquisition by prominent venture capitalist Steve Singh and a leading group of investors. Under newly appointed CEO Christal Bemont, Direct Travel plans to integrate its own AI innovations around client experience with a modern integrated travel technology stack from Spotnana (Travel-as-a-Service platform), Center (card-first expense management platform) and Troop (group, meetings and events platform) to set the global standard for The Perfect Trip.

Direct Travel is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management since 2011, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 80 locations across North America and the UK. For more information, visit www.dt.com .

