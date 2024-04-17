TORONTO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the rework of a pre-existing oil well in southwest Kansas as a test for oil production in the region.



Initiation of Ardery Oil Well Rework

Building on its experience in natural resource management, especially recent work in Kansas, VVC has leveraged its subsurface mineral rights to examine the feasibility of oil production in an area where the Company is already involved in helium and natural gas production. Through geological due diligence, VVC has confirmed the potential for oil production within the area. This confirmation aligns with historic data indicating over 12 million barrels of oil production directly north of Ardery well site.

Operational Strategy and Zonal Potential

The Ardery test is distinguished by its multi-zone production potential, comprising the Morrow Sandstone and the underlying St. Louis Limestone "B" & "C" zones. This project, if successful will enhance the economic outlook of VVC’s Kansas projects.

Jim Culver, CEO & President of VVC, stated, "The initiation of the Ardery oil well rework offers significant opportunity for VVC to test the potential for oil production in the areas where the Company is involved with helium and natural gas exploration and production at a relatively low cost."

A Continued Commitment to Sustainable Practices

VVC remains dedicated to environmentally responsible practices. The Company’s operations are conducted with the utmost regard to ensuring sustainability, minimal environmental impact and adherence to the highest industry standards and best practices.

