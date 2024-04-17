NeoGames’ Christopher Shaban Appointed Managing Director iLottery

LUXEMBOURG, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A (Nasdaq: NGMS), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iGaming and iLottery solutions, has made a key appointment to the leadership team of its iLottery business unit with Christopher Shaban becoming Managing Director, iLottery.

This is the latest phase of NeoGames’ organizational restructure to support its upcoming plans as the company progresses towards the closing of its acquisition by Aristocrat, expected in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

With his appointment effective immediately, Shaban will oversee all iLottery activity for the NeoGames Group globally, including new business, customer growth, the continued global expansion of NeoGames’ iLottery solution, and lastly, NeoGames Studio, the Company’s in-house game studio.

Shaban brings a wealth of knowledge to the position with over 27 years of experience in the global lottery industry. He joined NeoGames in 2021 in the role of EVP Global Business and Customer Development for the Company’s iLottery business.

Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer at NeoGames, said: “Chris is hugely respected within the lottery industry and his track record speaks for itself. I am thrilled about his appointment and look forward to seeing him drive us forward in our iLottery business.”

Christopher Shaban, Managing Director, iLottery, at NeoGames, added: “It has been a few wonderful years with NeoGames and I am excited to continue in this new role as Managing Director, iLottery. Working together with the extremely talented people in our company, we are poised to expand our efforts under Aristocrat to best support our global lottery customers on their interactive journey.”

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The acquisition of the Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio, comprised of iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

