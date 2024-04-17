Transfer Switches Global Business Report 2024: The U.S. Market is Estimated at $380 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transfer Switches - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Transfer Switches estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Automatic Transfer Switches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Manual Transfer Switches segment is estimated at 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Transfer Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$380 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$596.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 668 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Transfer Switches - A Prelude

Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Switch Type

Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Transition Mode

Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Ampere Rating

Major Application Areas for Transfer Switches

Transfer Switches: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS): Largest and Fastest Growing Product Type

Manual Transfer Switches Remain in Contention

Exhibiting Fastest Growth, Developing Regions Set to Emerge as Dominant Consumers

World Transfer Switches Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Transfer Switches Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Transfer Switches Market

Industrial Sector: Major Consumer

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO Transfer Switches: A Fragmented Marketplace Transfer Switches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Cummins, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

GE Power

Kohler Power Systems

Regal Beloit Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

ASCO Power Technologies

Socomec, Inc.

Vertiv Group Corporation

Belkin international, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

APC by Schneider Electric

GE Grid Solutions

Raritan Americas, Inc.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Luminous Power Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

Connecticut Electric, Inc.

Camsco Electric Co., Ltd.

Kohler Power Group

Lex Products

ASCO Power Technologies

Meiji Electric Philippines, Inc.

Atomic Group.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels Demand for Transfer Switches

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Rising Investments on Smart Grids Accelerates Market Adoption

Global Spending on Smart Grid Infrastructure (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Novel Opportunities Identified in Renewable Energy Sector

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Rising Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms

Urban Sprawl Aids Market Expansion

World Urban Population in Millions: 2000-2050

Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive the Market for Transfer Switches

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and 2018-2023

Steady Momentum in World Mining Industry Favors Market Growth

World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

Transfer Switches Seek to Solidify Role in Data Center Electrical Infrastructure

A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects

Transfer Switches Gain Relevance in Airport Electrical Infrastructure

Robust Opportunities for Transfer Switch in Portable Generator Applications

Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for Ensuring Power Supply during Outages

Standby System Requirements Widen Use Case of Transfer Switches

Transfer Switches in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent Downtime

Lack of Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives the Demand for Transfer Switches

Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand

Technology Innovations & Developments Continue to Widen Addressable Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



