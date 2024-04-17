Transfer Switches Global Business Report 2024: The U.S. Market is Estimated at $380 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transfer Switches - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Transfer Switches estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Automatic Transfer Switches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Manual Transfer Switches segment is estimated at 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Transfer Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$380 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$596.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|668
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Transfer Switches - A Prelude
- Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Switch Type
- Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Transition Mode
- Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Ampere Rating
- Major Application Areas for Transfer Switches
- Transfer Switches: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS): Largest and Fastest Growing Product Type
- Manual Transfer Switches Remain in Contention
- Exhibiting Fastest Growth, Developing Regions Set to Emerge as Dominant Consumers
- World Transfer Switches Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Transfer Switches Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Transfer Switches Market
- Industrial Sector: Major Consumer
- COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
- Transfer Switches: A Fragmented Marketplace
- Transfer Switches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- ABB Ltd.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation
- Cummins, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation Inc.
- Generac Power Systems, Inc.
- GE Power
- Kohler Power Systems
- Regal Beloit Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- ASCO Power Technologies
- Socomec, Inc.
- Vertiv Group Corporation
- Belkin international, Inc.
- Cummins, Inc.
- APC by Schneider Electric
- GE Grid Solutions
- Raritan Americas, Inc.
- Generac Power Systems, Inc.
- Luminous Power Technologies Pvt., Ltd.
- Connecticut Electric, Inc.
- Camsco Electric Co., Ltd.
- Kohler Power Group
- Lex Products
- ASCO Power Technologies
- Meiji Electric Philippines, Inc.
- Atomic Group.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels Demand for Transfer Switches
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
- Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
- Rising Investments on Smart Grids Accelerates Market Adoption
- Global Spending on Smart Grid Infrastructure (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023
- Novel Opportunities Identified in Renewable Energy Sector
- Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Rising Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand
- Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
- Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms
- Urban Sprawl Aids Market Expansion
- World Urban Population in Millions: 2000-2050
- Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive the Market for Transfer Switches
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050
- Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and 2018-2023
- Steady Momentum in World Mining Industry Favors Market Growth
- World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot
- Transfer Switches Seek to Solidify Role in Data Center Electrical Infrastructure
- A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects
- Transfer Switches Gain Relevance in Airport Electrical Infrastructure
- Robust Opportunities for Transfer Switch in Portable Generator Applications
- Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for Ensuring Power Supply during Outages
- Standby System Requirements Widen Use Case of Transfer Switches
- Transfer Switches in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent Downtime
- Lack of Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives the Demand for Transfer Switches
- Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand
- Technology Innovations & Developments Continue to Widen Addressable Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/smlc24
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment