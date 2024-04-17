Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM) Market Size Expected to Reach USD 397.74 Million By 2032, at 10.1% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Polaris Market Research, the global laser capture microdissection market size and share was valued at USD 167.04 million in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 397.74 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2032.

Laser capture microdissection is a mechanized sample devising technique that sanctions the segregation of particular cells from an assorted population under microscopic visualization. The rapidly rising demand for laser capture microdissection industry can be attributed to the fact that this strategy of segregating an unmixed specimen from a heterogeneous solution permits more effective and precise outcomes with ensuing microgenomics supplications such as next-generation sequencing, Sanger sequencing, PCR, and proteomics.

The laser capture microdissection market growth can be because of there being an eminent rise in the acquisition of microdissection techniques for tissue division and cytological composition pushed by the growing demand for accuracy in molecular studies and diagnostics. Further, the escalating research and development financing covering several sectors, together with a surge in healthcare disbursement worldwide pushes the market ahead.

Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM) Market Companies

Agilent Technologies Inc.

AnaPath Services GmbH

CaresBio Laboratory LLC

Danaher Life Sciences, LLC.

Episteme LTD.

Laxco Inc.

Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.

Standard Bio Tools

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

VitroVivo Biotech

Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM) Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 183.67 Million Market value in 2032 USD 397.74 Million CAGR 10.1% from 2024 – 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Fundamental Stats from the Report

The global market for laser capture microdissection was valued at USD 167.04 million in 2023

The market is anticipated to grow at a 10.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2024-2032

The laser capture microdissection market size is anticipated to grow to 397.74 million by 2032.

Key Findings from the Report

The market for laser capture microdissection is expanding because of varied factors, including escalating research and development funding and growing demand for accuracy in molecular studies and diagnostics.

The market is primarily segmented based on product, system type, application, end-use, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest market share in 2023.

Important Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

In the market of laser capture microdissection, the growing acquisition of microdissection in twain tissue proportions and cytological preparations mirrors a notable trend in the field. This escalation in usage is a prominent propeller in the growth monitored in the market. Elements such as escalating healthcare disbursement and consistent technological progressions are important donors to this uphill trajectory.

The boost for hospitals, pharmaceutical firms, and research and development establishments augments the incentive, generating a productive ground for market growth. The laser capture microdissection market sales are soaring as this proliferating framework not only eases the acquisition of laser capture microdissection but also promotes invention and alliance within the industry.

Trends:

The laser capture microdissection market demand is on the rise as the formation of genetic fingerprints for specific pathological bruises especially malicious neoplasms, the escalation of the population, progression in technology, the usage of pollution liberated approaches, and improvisation in healthcare framework are all bestowing affirmatively to the market.

Challenges:

The high cost linked with laser capture microdissection technology circumscribes several facets, presenting provocations for acquisition in research laboratories and firms with restricted budgets. The starting funding for buying LCM tools can be sizeable. These tools are modern and unique, designed to carry out accurate tissue microdissection under regulated conditions.

Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest laser capture microdissection market share due to its excessively progressive healthcare framework, progressive research spaces, academic establishments, and entrenched pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Asia Pacific: This region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR due to escalation in healthcare framework, with nations funding massively in augmenting and streamlining healthcare resources.

Browse the Detail Report "Laser Capture Microdissection Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Consumables, Instruments, Software, And Services); By System Type; By Application; By End-Use; By Region.; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032"

Polaris Market Research has segmented the laser capture microdissection market report based on product, system type, application, end-use and region.

By Product Outlook

Consumables

Instruments

Software and services

By System Type Outlook

Immunofluorescence LCM

Ultraviolet LCM

Infrared LCM

Other

By Application Outlook

Diagnostics Research and Development Molecular Biology Cell Biology

Forensic Science

Other Applications

By End Use Outlook

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

