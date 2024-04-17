Small Company Stocks will Outperform the Market in 2024, Survey Finds

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seventy-five percent of investors say small public company stocks will outperform most major stock indexes in 2024, according to results of the 2024 Small Public Company Investor Sentiment Survey, conducted on behalf of SNN Incorporated, a multimedia financial news and publishing company, and PondelWilkinson, Inc., an investor relations and strategic public relations firm.

Of the investors surveyed, 74% say they are investing in companies valued between $50 and $300 million market capitalization, while 26% are buying stocks across all sizes.

“Three-quarters of those surveyed expect small public company stocks to outperform most major stock indexes in 2024, with about half expecting this stock category to outperform bigger companies this year,” said Robert Kraft, CEO of SNN Network, parent company of the Planet MicroCap Showcase being held in Las Vegas April 30 - May 2.

“While a dichotomy currently exists between those who are bullish on small public companies and those who are less so, as indicated by higher gains achieved thus far into 2024 in larger-cap indexes, investors surveyed view small company stocks as sought-after investments in 2024 and said they are sticking with their investment strategies,” Kraft added.

Other key survey findings include:

Gains : More than half of investors (52%) expect to increase their small company portfolio in 2024, after one quarter of responders (27%) reported gains of 20% or more from this segment in 2023.





: More than half of investors (52%) expect to increase their small company portfolio in 2024, after one quarter of responders (27%) reported gains of 20% or more from this segment in 2023. Sector outlook: Technology (27%), natural resources and energy (19%), and healthcare and biotech (10%) represent the sectors investors are most bullish about for 2024. These industry favorites remain unchanged from prior surveys.





Technology (27%), natural resources and energy (19%), and healthcare and biotech (10%) represent the sectors investors are most bullish about for 2024. These industry favorites remain unchanged from prior surveys. Risk tolerance: Ninety-one percent of investors have a “moderate- to high-risk” tolerance when investing in small public companies, 51% and 40%, respectively.





Ninety-one percent of investors have a “moderate- to high-risk” tolerance when investing in small public companies, 51% and 40%, respectively. Buy or sell: Eighty-nine percent of investors say their general time horizon for holding small public company stocks is typically long- (more than 6 months) to very long-term (buy-and-hold), 50% and 39%, respectively.





Eighty-nine percent of investors say their general time horizon for holding small public company stocks is typically long- (more than 6 months) to very long-term (buy-and-hold), 50% and 39%, respectively. Investment benchmarks: Seventy-six percent of survey respondents say they also are buying small public company stocks listed outside the U.S. Additionally, survey respondents cited management teams (38%) as the most important criteria for investing, followed by profitability (37%) and stock price (17%).

“As more investors become interested in small company stocks, it is critical that management teams communicate transparently, effectively and consistently,” said Roger Pondel, CEO of PondelWilkinson. “Where companies communicate their value propositions beyond traditional channels also is important, especially since the survey revealed a wide range of media that investors use to identify investing ideas, including social media platforms and increasingly, select participation at investor conferences and quality sponsored research.”

