BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters™ Helps Shelter Pets Find Loving Homes This Spring

Grand Rapids, MI, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is the time for new beginnings, and BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization, is working to help shelter pets nationwide receive much-deserved second chances this season. From May 1-15, the nation’s largest funded adoption event, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters™ will take place at more than 410 participating organizations in 43 states.

To make adoption more affordable and raise awareness for the incredible pets waiting for their second chance in shelters nationwide, BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees for cats and dogs. Adopters can bring home a fully vaccinated, microchipped, spayed, or neutered pet ready to be loved for $50 or less. All interested adopters must go through the participating organization’s adoption process to ensure they are the best match for the pet. The foundation supports participating organizations with reimbursement for each pet adopted.

"The nation’s animal shelters are facing a capacity crisis and need your help now. Adoptions have slowed while a surge in owner surrenders due to families facing economic and housing challenges has left tens of thousands of highly adoptable pets desperate to find homes," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "Our Spring National Empty the Shelters will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates lifesaving space to help another pet in need."

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters program has helped more than 226,000 pets find loving homes since 2016. As the Foundation’s largest program, 762 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada have participated throughout the years. During BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters quarterly national events, an average of 1,225 pets are adopted daily.

BISSELL Pet Foundation and participating organizations urge families to research the pet they are interested in adopting and the adoption requirements. To find a participating organization near you or to donate to support Empty the Shelters, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501©(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 6,000 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc. where every purchase saves pets. To learn more or make a lifesaving donation, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

