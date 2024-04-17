Broadcast Legend Mike Francesa Renews Exclusive Partnership With BetRivers

CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a leading US-based betting and gaming company, proudly announces the renewal of its exclusive multi-year agreement with none other than New York sports broadcasting legend, Mike Francesa. The renewal solidifies Francesa's ongoing commitment to BetRivers.



"I'm thrilled to continue my partnership with BetRivers, which in my opinion offers the best online sportsbook in the industry," expressed Francesa. "Joining forces with the RSI team enables me to connect with fans in exciting and easily accessible ways, while providing my insight and instant reaction to the biggest games to audiences not only in New York but across BetRivers markets nationwide."

A Radio Hall of Famer with a career spanning over three decades, Francesa has been a household name in New York sports radio. From his groundbreaking years co-hosting the legendary "Mike and the Mad Dog" program on WFAN to his decade at CBS Sports as a studio analyst, Francesa's influence on sports broadcasting is unparalleled. His accolades include multiple wins of the prestigious Marconi Award as 'Major Market Personality of the Year,' a testament to his enduring impact on the industry.

Under this renewed partnership, Francesa will continue to serve exclusively to BetRivers as a provider of network and social media content. Operating from his hometown of New York City, Francesa will host a new daily show on YouTube on “The Mike Francesa Podcast” channel, offering expert insights and analysis on breaking news stories and game reactions. Additionally, he will produce a series of digital videos featured on the BetRivers platform, enriching the betting experience for sports enthusiasts nationwide. He will also meet and greet BetRivers customers in personal appearances in BetRivers markets on the east coast.

Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, shared his enthusiasm about the renewed collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to have Mike Francesa, the undisputed 'King of New York' radio, renew his partnership with our BetRivers family of Brand Ambassadors. Our BetRivers audience will now be able to see and hear Mike every weekday! Our customers tell us that his passion for sports, along with the stories Mike shares from when he worked with Jimmy the Greek, add a new level of fun to their betting experiences, further solidifying RSI’s dedication to providing top tier sportsbook entertainment."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its continued arrangement with Mike Francesa, what RSI's anticipated offerings and benefits arising from that arrangement will include and its future performance with respect to that arrangement. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Delaware, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2023 EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

For RSI Media Inquiries:

Email: lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com

For RSI Investor Relations:

Email: ir@rushstreetinteractive.com