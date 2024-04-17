G Mining Ventures to Present at OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference April 18th, 2024 at 2:00pm ET

All amounts are in USD unless stated otherwise



BROSSARD, Quebec, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Mining Ventures Corp. (“GMIN” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) today announced that Dušan Petković, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy, will present live at the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 18th, 2024. Dušan will give an update on progress made at GMIN’s 100% owned Tocantinzinho Gold Project (“TZ” or the “Project”) currently under construction in the State of Pará, Brazil. With the spot gold price trading at $2,344/oz (LBMA Gold Price PM as at April 15, 2024), the Project is 87% complete and remains on track and on budget for commercial production in H2-2024.

DATE: April 18th

TIME: 2:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/48OzEYk

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights:

TZ has achieved 87% overall completion and construction is 89% complete.

Total spending on the Project to-date is $433 million (95% of project total).

The Project is trending on time and on budget for commercial production in H2-24.

Updated virtual site tour available through VRIFY platform at https://vrify.com/decks/14338.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Gold Project in mining friendly and prospective State of Pará, Brazil.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gminingventures.com or contact:

Jessie Liu-Ernsting

Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

647.728.4176

info@gminingventures.com

For further information on Virtual Investor Conferences®, please visit the website at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

212.220.2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the Project remaining on schedule and on budget for commercial production in H2-2024; (ii) the Project commitments tracking in line with the Feasibility Study; (iii) the power transmission line to be energized imminently (or in the near term); (iv) the commissioning activities in respect of various process plant components being planned for, or starting in April or, as applicable, May 2024; (v) the operational readiness being well advanced; and (vi) more generally, the horizontal bar chart entitled “Project Development Timeline” as well as the section entitled “About G Mining Ventures Corp.”.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to the price of gold and currency exchange rates, those outlined in the Feasibility Study and those underlying the items listed on the above section entitled “About G Mining Ventures Corp.”.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, the Corporation will (i) continue to progress on all fronts at the Project, (ii) continue taking care of the health and safety of all its stakeholders, (iii) keep its expenditures and schedule in line with the Feasibility Study, (iv) carry its next steps as per the above timetable and effect the transition to commercial production as contemplated, (v) energize the transmission line in the near term and bring the Project into commercial production in the H2-2024, or at all, or (vi) use TZ to grow GMIN into the next intermediate producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that the State of Pará, in Brazil, will remain a mining friendly and prospective jurisdiction.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation’s other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation’s (i) Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2024, for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.