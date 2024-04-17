Infant Oxygen Masks Market to Reach $1.3 Billion Globally by 2032 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “Infant Oxygen Masks Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the global infant oxygen masks market generated $854 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $1.3 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth

The growing awareness among healthcare professionals & parents about the rising incidence of respiratory diseases in infants and increase in number of educational campaigns related to the benefits of infant oxygen masks are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global infant oxygen masks market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the strict regulatory requirements pose challenges for manufacturers in terms of time, costs, and ongoing adherence to evolving standards, which may hamper the market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the continuous advancements and improvements in healthcare infrastructure is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the infant oxygen masks market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $854 million Market Size in 2032 $1.3 billion CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Rising incidence of respiratory disorders in infants Parental awareness campaigns for infant oxygen mask education Opportunities Technological advancements in healthcare industry Investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging markets Restraints Strict regulatory requirements and high manufacturing costs

Type: With Operation Window Sub-segment to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period

The with operation window sub-segment held significant infant oxygen masks market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Adherence to regulatory requirements and safety standards in the medical device industry influences the demand for infant oxygen masks. Technological advancements lead to the development of more efficient and user-friendly masks, focusing on comfort, fit, and oxygen delivery accuracy. Additionally, the rising incidence of respiratory disorders among infants drives demand for masks with specific features tailored to different age groups or medical requirements.

Application: Hospital Sub-segment to Witness Prominent Growth During the Forecast Period

The hospital sub-segment witnessed significant growth in 2022 and is expected to rise at the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This is majorly owing to the rising incidence of respiratory disorders in newborns, which is fueling the demand for infant oxygen masks in hospitals. Besides, advancements in medical technology, especially in newborn care, contribute to the development of innovative oxygen masks. Moreover, supportive healthcare policies and government initiatives aimed at improving neonatal care drive the adoption of infant oxygen masks in hospitals, particularly in NICUs.

Region: North America Market to Hold Major Share by 2032

The infant oxygen masks market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 36.3% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to maintain its dominance in terms of market share by 2032. The regional market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders among infants in the region, such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia, necessitating oxygen therapy. This demand is further amplified by advancements in healthcare infrastructure and investments in neonatal care facilities, ensuring a higher availability of specialized medical equipment like infant oxygen masks to meet the needs of newborns.

Leading Players in the Infant Oxygen Masks Market:

B Braun

GINEVRI

Ningbo David Medical Device

Fanemx

DISON Instrument&Meter

Neokraft Medical

SS Technomed

GaleMed

Plasti-med

Medline

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global infant oxygen masks market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

