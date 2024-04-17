Cerevance Presents at 35th Symposium on Medicinal Chemistry in Eastern England

BOSTON, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a company focused on developing precision novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced plans to deliver an oral presentation at the upcoming 35th Symposium on Medicinal Chemistry, taking place in Hatfield, United Kingdom April 25, 2024.



Presentation details

Title: Discovery of CVN293, a blocker of KCNK13, a novel microglial target for neurodegenerative diseases

Overview: By leveraging Cerevance’s exclusive Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort Sequencing (NETSseq) platform, KCNK13 emerged as an ion channel demonstrating remarkably precise expression in microglia, with upregulation observed across multiple disease conditions. CVN293, Cerevance’s molecule undergoing a Phase 1 clinical study, was designed to specifically target KCNK13. Its potential as an anti-inflammatory therapy in individuals afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, wherein it acts as a blocker, will be reviewed.

Presenter: Andrew Stott, PhD

Date and Time: April 25, 2024 at 2:35pm BST

About Cerevance

Cerevance is focused on the development of precision treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including chronic neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Utilizing a large and growing repository of over 15,000 human brain tissue samples, Cerevance is generating an unprecedented level of expression and epigenetic data thereby enabling the company to identify the most promising targets for the next generation of treatments for CNS disorders.

The company uses its proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform and advanced machine learning techniques to uncover the gene expression profiles of select cell types to identify novel targets that are uniquely expressed in relevant circuits affected by diseases or are altered in disease states. With the information obtained from its research, combined with the expertise of its team of scientists and drug developers, Cerevance is advancing multiple therapeutics that selectively modulate the discovered targets. These treatments are progressing through clinical development, with CVN424, CVN766, and CVN293 being the furthest along in the pipeline. CVN424 is a first-in-class non-dopamine therapy that shows promise in improving both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease and may also have disease-delaying effects. CVN766 is a potent antagonist of the orexin 1 receptor with high selectivity (>1,000 fold) over the orexin 2 receptor which may benefit a variety of psychiatric conditions including schizophrenia, anxiety/panic, binge eating/obesity, substance use disorder, and Prader-Willi Syndrome. CVN293 is a novel blocker of potassium efflux in glia, regulating the inflammasome in individuals living with ALS and Alzheimer's disease.

Cerevance’s robust pipeline aims to transform the lives of patients affected by CNS diseases.

