HeartCore Engages with Onside Content to Develop AI-Based Content Marketing Evaluation and Reporting Index Solution

NEW YORK and TOKYO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced its artificial intelligence (AI) software development division has signed a contract with the San Francisco-based Onside Content (“Onside”) to develop a proprietary content marketing evaluation and reporting index solution.

Onside offers comprehensive, full-service content marketing strategies and global company evaluations, catering to the diverse marketing needs of businesses worldwide. Onside has developed the methodology for its Onside Engagement Index (EI), a proprietary AI-driven solution that can streamline and automate content marketing evaluation and reporting processes. HeartCore’s newly formed AI division aims to fully develop the Onside EI solution and technology platform to deliver an accurate and innovative assessment of content engagement.

“Traditional approaches to content marketing evaluations and recommendations have grown stagnant and limited, relying excessively on the same resources and metrics,” said Onside Co-Founder Peter Bakker. “Our innovative content marketing strategies have garnered a robust clientele by delivering actionable results that offer our clients a substantial edge in the marketplace. Collaborating with HeartCore’s AI division, we’re excited to bring Onside EI and all our intellectual property into a single platform that harness the full potential of AI-driven learning in a comprehensive manner.”

HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno commented: “This contract with Onside is an incredible opportunity for us to jumpstart our recently formed AI division. Demand has been robust since forming this division, and we anticipate making additional investments into this team to continue our expansion into the U.S. markets. This new AI endeavor also creates cross-selling opportunities with clients in the future with our flagship HeartCore software solutions, making it a key growth area for this portion of the business. With the ongoing demand we continue to see in our Go IPO consulting business, we eagerly look forward to the growth that lies ahead.”

About Onside Content

Onside Content is a full-service content marketing business that owns and develops technology media and audiences using leading content platforms. Onside also has a full suite of services that enables us to provide a full-service solution to brands from talent identification and production services through to post production, audience acquisition and commercialization.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

About Sigmaways, Inc.

Sigmaways, a subsidiary of HeartCore Enterprises, founded in Fremont, CA in 2006, collaborates with software enterprises to deliver award-winning end-to-end digital transformation and through its fast-growing technology consulting services enables clients across the globe to stay ahead of the competitive curve. Digital transformation continues to be a priority with expedited demand in recent years for new business models, customer experiences, and a connected ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

