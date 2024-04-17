ButcherJoseph Advises ITR Economics on Its Sale to Crowe

ST. LOUIS, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Saint Louis, MO, April 2024 – ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph”) served as exclusive financial advisor to ITR Economics on its sale to Crowe LLP . ITR Economics provides economic intelligence to reduce risk and drive practical and profitable business decisions. They are one of the oldest continuously operating economic research and consulting firms in the United States (US), providing business leaders with economic information, insight, analysis, and strategy since 1948. The transaction closed on April 1, 2024.

With a knowledge base that spans seven decades, ITR understands long-term economic trends as well as best practices to navigate changing market conditions. The firm’s reputation is built on accurate, independent, and objective analysis – and ITR will now operate as a subsidiary of Crowe.

Crowe is a leading accounting and consulting firm, serving clients across the country and around the world. With $1.4B in annual revenue and nearly 7,000 people, Crowe offers its clients a comprehensive suite of audit, tax, and consulting services. Adding ITR’s capabilities to Crowe’s robust portfolio of consulting offerings – including performance improvement, risk consulting, deal advisory, legal and compliance, business transformation, and more - will further enable the firm to maximize business value for its clients and guide them through an evolving marketplace.

Brian Beaulieu, CEO of ITR Economics, expressed, "Throughout its 80-year journey, Crowe has established an exemplary reputation, focusing on delivering high-quality work, unparalleled client experiences, and fostering a culture and values that mirror the excellence our clients have come to expect from us. We are steadfast in our belief that as a subsidiary of Crowe, not only can we add value to their existing client base, but our commitment to accurate forecasting, impartiality, valuable intellectual contributions, and our trusted advisory role will endure."

ButcherJoseph Managing Partner Keith Butcher stated, “Working with ITR held special significance for us given their esteemed reputation and extensive client base throughout the US. We are thrilled to have facilitated a successful outcome for Brian and Alan and their team, enabling them to join a highly reputable firm with a comprehensive range of services, such as Crowe. We eagerly anticipate their sustained success in the years ahead.”

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers , employee ownership transactions (ESOPs), capital advisory (debt & equity), and valuations and fairness opinions for privately held businesses. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Miami, Palm Beach, Charlotte, and Scottsdale.

About ITR Economics

ITR Economics provides the best economic intelligence to reduce risk and to drive practical and profitable business decisions. Their team of expert economists coach teams on how to use economic foresight to truly maximize profitability. Their mission is to drive practical and profitable business decisions and strengthen client companies through the strategic use of industry trends. Thousands of business leaders from around the world turn to ITR for guidance in increasing their foresight of what is to come for their businesses.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory, and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

