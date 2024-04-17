Elys BMG Group Announces Approval for The Ugly Mug Sportsbook in Washington, DC.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys BMG Group, Inc. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (OTC: ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announces that The Ugly Mug in Washington D.C. (“Ugly Mug”) has been granted provisional approval from the District of Columbia Office of Lottery and Gaming Regulation and Oversight Division (DCOLG) to open its sportsbook at 723 8th St. SE. As the fourth privately owned sportsbook venue in the District powered by Elys’ innovative Gameboard betting technology, The Ugly Mug stands as a testament to Elys' commitment to bringing cutting-edge solutions to local businesses and sports enthusiasts.

The grand opening for The Ugly Mug sportsbook is anticipated to occur during the week of April 27th. Elys will unveil the grand opening festivities, promotions, and events as the date draws closer.

With easy access to sports wagering and a classic American menu in a relaxed setting, The Ugly Mug sportsbook is set to become a premier destination in the Navy Yard region of Washington D.C. and is another step forward for Elys becoming the leading betting technology provider for neighborhood sportsbooks in the USA.

About Elys BMG Group, Inc.

Elys BMG Group, Inc. is a global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide. Elys offers its clients a full suite of omnichannel leisure gaming products and services, such as online sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and online slots on a B2C basis in Italy and has B2B operations in three states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. The Company provides sports betting software, online casino software, services for commercial and tribal casinos, retail betting establishments, and franchise distribution networks.

Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative online casino and sportsbook software. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

